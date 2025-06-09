NEVADA TEAMSTERS WIN STRIKE AT SAINT-GOBAIN CERTAINTEED GYPSUM

Three-Week Strike Leads to Largest Wage Increase Ever for 70 Workers

BLUE DIAMOND, Nev., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 631 at Saint-Gobain CertainTeed Gypsum in Nevada have ratified a new agreement, ending a three-week strike. The new three-year agreement was ratified overwhelmingly and includes up to 15 percent wage increases over the life of the contract, annual raises to pension contributions, and protections against subcontracting.

"This contract is the result of the guidance and leadership of Local 631, and some of the best moves and counter moves I have ever seen during negotiations," said Shane King, a loading clerk and chief steward at CertainTeed. "Thank you to Tommy Blitsch, Randy Botzet, and the business agents and office staff for their endless support and helping us get this deal done."

Teamsters who manufacture drywall at one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies were forced to the picket line in May after voting down a disrespectful offer from their employer.

"I could not be prouder of these 70 Teamsters for standing up to corporate greed and taking CertainTeed to the mat," said Tommy Blitsch, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 631. "I'd also like to extend my gratitude to members, residents, and allies who were with us on the picket line because we could not have done it without them. In the end, the union prevailed, and our members were rewarded for their hard work."

Teamsters Local 631 represents workers in gaming, construction, logistics, transit, and other industries throughout Southern Nevada. For more information, visit teamsterslocal631 .

Contact:

Colin McCullough, (856) 625-685

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 631

