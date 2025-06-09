TV Series Filming At Carlsbad State Beach - 80S Surf Competition Recreation Invites Community Participation
CARLSBAD, Calif., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California residents are invited to experience the golden age of surf culture as Awaken Entertainment brings a nostalgic 1980s Pro/Am surf competition to life for an upcoming TV series. Filming will take place Wednesday, June 11th, from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM at Carlsbad State Beach , and locals are encouraged to attend, engage, and even appear on camera as part of the crowd.
This vibrant recreation is part of a San Diego-based production aimed at showcasing the spirit, beauty, and talent of the region. The production promises an authentic throwback to the heyday of surf competitions - complete with period-accurate styling, vintage boards, and professional surfers, and more!
The set will double as a community celebration, featuring free pizza, snacks , and a chance for attendees to be featured in scenes that will air as part of the series. Families, surf fans, and beach lovers alike are invited to bring their energy, beach chairs, and 80s attire to help capture the era's electric atmosphere.
"We're not just filming a show - we're celebrating San Diego surf culture," said a representative from Awaken Entertainment. "This is a love letter to our coast, our people, and the wave-riding legacy that shaped generations."
MEDIA WELCOME – Behind-the-scenes access and interviews with cast, crew, and surfers available upon request.
DETAILS:
-
What: TV Series Filming – 1980s Surf Competition Recreation
When: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM
Where: Carlsbad State Beach, Carlsbad, CA
Who's Invited: Local residents, media, and surf fans of all ages
Details: Text "SurfScene" to 55525 for more details
Perks: Free pizza & snacks, chance to appear on screen
Legal Disclaimer:
