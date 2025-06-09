Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Second Quarter And Six-Month Period Ended April 30, 2025 Financial Results
| CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|April 30,
|October 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|60,361
|$
|57,031
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,399 (2025) and $3,624 (2024)
|57,603
|41,909
|Inventories
|41,625
|34,157
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|9,457
|9,976
|Advances to suppliers
|10,277
|14,570
|Income taxes receivable
|936
|936
|Total current assets
|180,259
|158,579
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|51,058
|54,200
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|17,610
|18,316
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|3,004
|2,424
|Deferred income tax assets
|7,473
|7,473
|Goodwill
|10,211
|10,211
|Other assets
|51,838
|49,916
|$
|321,453
|$
|301,119
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Payable to growers
|$
|48,568
|$
|18,377
|Trade accounts payable
|6,808
|8,742
|Accrued expenses
|17,491
|28,149
|Income tax payable
|2,002
|2,767
|Other current liabilities
|11,000
|11,000
|Current portion of operating leases
|3,466
|3,296
|Current portion of finance leases
|836
|874
|Total current liabilities
|90,171
|73,205
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term portion of operating leases
|16,466
|17,476
|Long-term portion of finance leases
|3,873
|4,274
|Other long-term liabilities
|4,384
|4,388
|Total long-term liabilities
|24,723
|26,138
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 17,841 (2025) and 17,802 (2024) shares issued and outstanding)
|18
|18
|Additional paid-in capital
|178,522
|177,973
|Noncontrolling interest
|1,554
|1,444
|Retained earnings
|26,465
|22,341
|Total shareholders' equity
|206,559
|201,776
|$
|321,453
|$
|301,119
| CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|190,546
|$
|184,383
|$
|344,931
|$
|311,989
|Cost of sales
|172,457
|163,845
|311,114
|280,691
|Gross profit
|18,089
|20,538
|33,817
|31,298
|Selling, general and administrative
|10,303
|13,020
|20,590
|26,483
|Expenses related to Mexican tax matters
|156
|202
|551
|585
|Operating income
|7,630
|7,316
|12,676
|4,230
|Foreign currency (loss) gain
|957
|(181
|)
|(5
|)
|1,527
|Interest income
|762
|-
|1,607
|-
|Interest expense
|(204
|)
|(962
|)
|(417
|)
|(1,786
|)
|Other income, net
|613
|520
|725
|720
|Income before income taxes and net income (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|9,758
|6,693
|14,586
|4,691
|Income tax expense
|(2,536
|)
|(390
|)
|(3,791
|)
|(963
|)
|Net income (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|(282
|)
|204
|580
|205
|Net income from continuing operations
|6,940
|6,507
|11,375
|3,933
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|-
|(408
|)
|-
|(4,091
|)
|Net income (loss)
|6,940
|6,099
|11,375
|(158
|)
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(90
|)
|(37
|)
|(110
|)
|(47
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc.
|$
|6,850
|$
|6,062
|$
|11,265
|$
|(205
|)
|Calavo Growers, Inc.'s net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|Continuing Operations
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.22
|Discontinued Operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted
|Continuing Operations
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.22
|Discontinued Operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Number of shares used in per share computation:
|Basic
|17,815
|17,800
|17,841
|17,800
|Diluted
|17,828
|17,872
|17,903
|17,866
| CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
NET SALES AND GROSS PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|Fresh
|Prepared
| Total
| (All amounts are presented in thousands)
|Three months ended April 30, 2025
|Net sales
|$
|174,661
|$
|15,885
|$
|190,546
|Cost of sales
|160,608
|11,849
|172,457
|Gross profit
|$
|14,053
|$
|4,036
|$
|18,089
|Three months ended April 30, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|166,755
|$
|17,628
|$
|184,383
|Cost of sales
|150,525
|13,320
|163,845
|Gross profit
|$
|16,230
|$
|4,308
|$
|20,538
|Fresh
|Prepared
| Total
| (All amounts are presented in thousands)
|Six months ended April 30, 2025
|Net sales
|$
|314,456
|$
|30,475
|$
|344,931
|Cost of sales
|288,266
|22,848
|311,114
|Gross profit
|$
|26,190
|$
|7,627
|$
|33,817
|Six months ended April 30, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|279,781
|$
|32,208
|$
|311,989
|Cost of sales
|257,121
|23,570
|280,691
|Gross profit
|$
|22,660
|$
|8,638
|$
|31,298
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each a non-GAAP measure, and reconciles them to net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc., and Diluted EPS, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures. During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we modified our calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to remove income (loss) from unconsolidated entities from excluded items. Management believes this change enhances comparability with industry peers and provides a clearer representation of our core operating performance. Prior-period amounts have been recast for comparability where applicable. This adjustment does not impact previously reported GAAP financial results. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” earlier in this release.
|Three months ended April 30,
|Six months ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|6,940
|$
|6,507
|$
|11,375
|$
|3,933
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(90
|)
|(37
|)
|(110
|)
|(47
|)
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc.
|6,850
|6,470
|11,265
|3,886
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Restructure costs - consulting, management recruiting and severance (a)
|-
|550
|-
|1,037
|Expenses related to Mexican tax matters (b)
|156
|202
|551
|585
|Professional fees related to internal investigation and legal settlement and related expenses (c)
|248
|2,656
|925
|5,036
|Foreign currency loss (gain) (d)
|(957
|)
|181
|5
|(1,527
|)
|Tariffs (e)
|941
|-
|941
|-
|Tax impact of adjustments (f)
|(101
|)
|(936
|)
|(630
|)
|(1,334
|)
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations
|$
|7,137
|$
|9,123
|$
|13,057
|$
|7,683
|Calavo Growers, Inc.'s continuing operations per share:
|Diluted EPS from continuing operations (GAAP)
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations per diluted share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.43
|Number of shares used in per share computation:
|Diluted
|17,828
|17,872
|17,903
|17,866
________________________________
(a) For the three months ended April 30, 2024, we incurred $0.6 million in severance and other costs related to the departure of certain members of management. For the six months ended April 30, 2024, we incurred $0.9 million in severance and other costs and $0.1 million in stock-based compensation related to the departure of certain members of management.
(b) For the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.2 million of professional fees related to the Mexican tax matters. For the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.6 million of professional fees related to the Mexican tax matters.
(c) For the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.2 million and $2.7 million of professional fee expenses related to the FCPA investigation in Mexico. For the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.9 million and $5.0 million of professional fee expenses related to the FCPA investigation in Mexico.
(d) Foreign currency remeasurement gains, net of losses, were $1.0 million and $0 for the three- and six-month periods ended April 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million for the three-month period ended April 30, 2024 and a net gain of $1.5 million for the six-month periods ended April 30, 2024.
(e) For the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, we incurred $0.9 million in costs for tariffs that were levied primarily on United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)-compliant goods sourced from Mexico over a three-day period (March 4, 2025 through March 6, 2025) before being lifted. Because of the abrupt and unanticipated nature of this discrete event, we were unable to pass the added cost on to customers and we believe this expense was distortive to our results for the periods ended April 30, 2025. This amount represents only the expense of this discrete 3-day tariff event and does not include other tariffs paid by the Company during the reported periods.
(f) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments are based on effective year-to-date tax rates.
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
The following table presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, each a non-GAAP measure, and reconciles them to net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc., which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we modified our calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to remove income (loss) from unconsolidated entities from excluded items. Management believes this change enhances comparability with industry peers and provides a clearer representation of our core operating performance. Prior-period amounts have been recast for comparability where applicable. This adjustment does not impact previously reported GAAP financial results. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” earlier in this release.
|Three months ended April 30,
|Six months ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|6,940
|$
|6,507
|$
|11,375
|$
|3,933
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(90
|)
|(37
|)
|(110
|)
|(47
|)
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc.
|6,850
|6,470
|11,265
|3,886
|Interest Income
|(762
|)
|(115
|)
|(1,607
|)
|(240
|)
|Interest Expense
|204
|962
|417
|1,786
|Provision for Income Taxes
|2,536
|390
|3,791
|963
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,859
|2,078
|3,801
|4,110
|Stock-Based Compensation
|323
|456
|595
|1,348
|EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|11,010
|$
|10,241
|$
|18,262
|$
|11,853
|Adjustments:
|Restructure costs - consulting, management recruiting and severance (a)
|-
|480
|-
|967
|Expenses related to Mexican tax matters (b)
|156
|202
|551
|585
|Professional fees related to internal investigation and legal settlement and related expenses (c)
|248
|2,656
|925
|5,036
|Foreign currency loss (gain) (d)
|(957
|)
|181
|5
|(1,527
|)
|Tariffs (e)
|941
|-
|941
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|11,398
|$
|13,760
|$
|20,684
|$
|16,914
________________________________
See prior page for footnote references
