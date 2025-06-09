The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received H.E. Dr. Gedion Timothewos, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Federal Democratic Republic Of Ethiopia
The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, received H.E. Dr. Gedion Timothewos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, this afternoon.
Their discussions focused on the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming Africa Climate Summit&the Africa-CARICOM Summit, which Ethiopia will co-host in collaboration with the AU Commission.
The Chairperson&the Minister reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration&underscored the importance of inclusive planning, collective ownership, and strategic coherence to ensure the success of these high-level engagements.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment