Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received H.E. Dr. Gedion Timothewos, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Federal Democratic Republic Of Ethiopia


2025-06-09 03:15:26
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, received H.E. Dr. Gedion Timothewos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, this afternoon.

Their discussions focused on the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming Africa Climate Summit&the Africa-CARICOM Summit, which Ethiopia will co-host in collaboration with the AU Commission.

The Chairperson&the Minister reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration&underscored the importance of inclusive planning, collective ownership, and strategic coherence to ensure the success of these high-level engagements.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

MENAFN09062025004934011406ID1109653158

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search