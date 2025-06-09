Strategy Buys Another $110 Million Of Bitcoin As Price Rises

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %Strategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR) continues to acquire %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) even as the price rises.

In the past week, the software company turned serial Bitcoin acquirer bought an additional 1,045 BTC for $110.2 million U.S.

The company, led by founder and crypto bull Michael Saylor, paid an average purchase price of $105,426 U.S. each for its latest Bitcoin accumulation.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, now owns 582,000 Bitcoin worth $62.50 billion U.S. The company is the largest corporate owner of BTC in the world.

Strategy's average purchase price for its Bitcoin holdings is $70,086 U.S. per digital token.

Last week's buys were funded via at-the-market sales of Strategy's preferred stock, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Strategy's stock has risen 25% this year to trade at $374.47 U.S. per share.

The price of Bitcoin is currently at $107,800 U.S., having gained 15% on the year.