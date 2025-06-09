Reddit Names New Chief Communications Officer

MENAFN - PRovoke) Social media platform Reddit has named Adam Collins as its first chief communications officer.In this new role, Collins will report to CEO Steve Huffman and have similar responsibilities. He will oversee all efforts to tell Reddit's story internally and externally, lead the global communications team, guide senior leadership, and help drive company growth.“Reddit's story has always been written by our communities, through their shared experiences, conversations, and connections,” said Huffman.“As Reddit's relevance and aspirations continue to grow, it's more important than ever to tell that story clearly and authentically. Adam has the experience and insight to bring these stories to life and steer us forward.”With over two-plus decades in communications, Collins has built a reputation for delivering measurable results, leading through inflection points, and consistently innovating to help reach key audiences.Collins previously served as chief communications and corporate affairs officer at Molson Coors Beverage Company for over six years, helping shape and define company strategy and policy, and guiding it through many pivotal moments.He also spent nearly two decades leading various political communications operations. He served as the communications director for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the communications director for the Chicago Police Department, and as press secretary for Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle, among others.

“Reddit stands at the intersection of how people connect online today and how people will engage with the technology of tomorrow,” said Collins.“Hundreds of millions of people and counting choose to engage with each other on Reddit daily, and I could not be more excited to be part of the team that will help our incredible community continue to grow.”



In tandem, Anna Soellner, Reddit's vice president of communications, has stepped down. Soellner built Reddit's Communications team from the ground up and left earlier this year. She was one of the company's longest-serving executives, with nearly nine years of leadership.



She played a critical role in defining and strengthening the company's reputation and advising on significant turning points during Reddit's most transformative years, it said in a blog post.



This comes shortly after Reddit, in March this year, unveiled new content moderation and analytics tools in an attempt to boost user engagement .



The new tools are aimed at simplifying content moderation and enhancing user engagement within its communities. One of the key features includes "post check," which allows users to verify whether their content aligns with a community's rules before posting. This helps prevent accidental rule violations, reducing the likelihood of post removals.



Additionally, if a post is removed, users will now receive a prompt suggesting alternative subreddits where they can repost their content, encouraging continued participation. Reddit is also implementing clearer community information which displays a community's posting requirements, such as account age, prior to submission. This clarity aims to minimize confusion and increase the success rate of posts.



Together, these changes are designed to make Reddit more accessible for both new and experienced users , fostering a more engaging and responsible environment for discussions.