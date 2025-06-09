Sybiha: Time To Impose Devastating Sanctions As Russia Ignores Ukraine's Peace Proposals

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kestutis Budrys in Kyiv on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He stressed that "several capitals" must recognize the reality: Ukraine is not losing this war, and Russia is not winning. He also said that Ukraine seeks peace "more than anyone else in the world," while Russia continues to block any peace process.

"The Russians have yet to respond to our constructive proposals that we delivered directly ahead of the meeting [between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations] in Istanbul. Instead, they put forward a list of ultimatums that are incompatible with diplomacy. This once again shows that pressure on Russia - and on those aiding its war efforts - must be stepped up. We insist that the EU's 18th sanctions package must not only be strong, but devastating. It must strike a crushing blow to Russia's energy sector, shadow fleet, banking system, and all existing sanctions evasion schemes," Sybiha said.

Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya previously stated that Russia's participation in the peace talks in Istanbul is aimed not at achieving peace, but at creating an illusion of diplomacy to ward off further sanctions from the U.S. and the European Union.

The second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on June 2. The Ukrainian delegation's head, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, described Russia's conduct at the talks as a mere attempt to create a "picture of diplomacy" for the U.S. without any genuine intention to negotiate.