PO Head Meets Lithuanian FM On EU Integration, Tougher Russia Sanctions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the President .

“Andrii Yermak thanked Lithuania for its defense assistance to Ukraine. The continuation of military support from partners was one of the key topics of discussion,” the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening sanctions against Russia. The Head of the Presidential Office noted Lithuania's consistent support for the sanctions policy and stressed that it is important for the 18th EU package to include sanctions against the banking and energy sectors, the shadow fleet, as well as secondary restrictions. According to him, the sanctions will be particularly effective if coordinated with the US, Norway, Canada, the UK, and Japan.

Yermak also reported on the meetings that took place during the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Washington and emphasized that US support for Ukraine remains at a high level.

Train carryingn FM goes through two cities under Russian strikes

In addition, the interlocutors discussed Ukraine's European integration and the opening of negotiation clusters. The head of the Office of the President thanked Lithuania for its position on accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU.

As reported by Ukrinform, Budrys stated that European countries still have unused resources for sanctions against Russia and therefore cannot say that they have done everything possible.

Photo: OP