Desert Kids Dental Wins Gold In Best Of Las Vegas Magazine For Two Consecutive Years

Desert Kids Dental has once again earned the top honor as Gold Winner for Best Pediatric Dentist in the Best of Las Vegas Magazine , taking first place in both 2023 and 2024 . This back-to-back recognition marks a significant milestone for the clinic and highlights its reputation as a trusted leader in pediatric dental care throughout the Las Vegas community.

“It's an incredible feeling to be named Gold Winner two years in a row,” said Dr. Sandra Thompson , founder and board-certified pediatric dentist at Desert Kids Dental.“We're truly grateful to the families who voted and continue to put their trust in our team. This recognition belongs to our entire staff-and to the amazing kids we serve every day.”







Voted Best by Las Vegas Families

The Best of Las Vegas awards are determined by community votes, making this recognition especially meaningful. Thousands of local residents cast their votes each year, and for two consecutive years, Desert Kids Dental has been chosen as the #1 pediatric dental provider in the region.

Located in the heart of northwest Las Vegas, the clinic serves families across Summerlin , Skye Canyon, Centennial Hills, Providence , and beyond. Its consistent focus on comfort, innovation, and child-centered care has earned the loyalty of both parents and kids.

A Pediatric Dental Experience Designed for Kids

Desert Kids Dental goes beyond traditional dental care by creating a warm, fun, and friendly environment that helps children feel safe and relaxed during their visit. From the moment families walk into the modern, rustic-chic office-complete with iPad stations, ceiling TVs, and calming décor-they know they're in a place designed with kids in mind.

Dr. Thompson and her team offer a full range of services, including:



Preventive care (cleanings, exams, sealants, fluoride)

Sedation dentistry for anxious or special needs patients

Laser frenectomies for tongue and lip ties

Solea® laser treatment-needle-free, drill-free dentistry

Emergency dental care

Restorative treatments like fillings and crowns HealthyStart® early orthodontic treatment







About Dr. Sandra Thompson

A proud Las Vegas native, Dr. Sandra Thompson earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the UNLV School of Dental Medicine and completed a pediatric dental residency at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center , where she served as Chief Resident. She brings years of specialized experience and a mother's intuition to every patient encounter.

“As both a dentist and a mom, I know how important it is for kids to feel seen, heard, and cared for,” said Dr. Thompson.“That's what we strive for-every visit, every child, every time.”







Thank You, Las Vegas!

To celebrate this achievement and show appreciation to the community, Desert Kids Dental is offering a $99 New Patient Special , which includes a comprehensive exam, cleaning, and necessary X-rays. It's just one way the team is giving back to the families who made this win possible.

“We're beyond thankful to Las Vegas for naming us Best Pediatric Dentist two years in a row,” said Dr. Thompson.“We promise to keep earning that title with every smile we help protect.”