Kuwait Urges Its Citizens In Protest-Hit California To Keep Low Profile
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Embassy in Washington on Monday urged Kuwaiti citizens in California, especially in Los Angeles, to be cautious and careful, and follow local authorities' guidelines due to ongoing demonstrations and protests there.
The embassy also asked Kuwaiti citizens to call it in case of emergency.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the National Guards to deploy in Los Angeles to face demonstrators protesting his stiff anti-migrants measures. (end)
amm
amm
