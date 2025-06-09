403
Kuwait's Al-Naser Wins Gold In Dubai Open Int'l Kyokushin Karate Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, June 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Karate national team player Naser Al-Naser won on Monday a gold medal in the Dubai Open International Kyokushin Karate Championship.
The nine-year-old Naser Al-Naser won his gold medal in the Juniors Category (under 40 kilograms) after defeating Armenia in the final match with a knockout.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Naser expressed his happiness at this achievement in spite of the fierce competition in the championship.
Al-Naser dedicated his medal to Kuwait's political leadership and people. He also expressed his willingness to represent Kuwait in more tournaments in the future.
The Championship is currently being held in Dubai, UAE, with the participation of more than 350 players from more than 35 countries around the world. (end)
