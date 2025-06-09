Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait's Al-Naser Wins Gold In Dubai Open Int'l Kyokushin Karate Championship


2025-06-09 03:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, June 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Karate national team player Naser Al-Naser won on Monday a gold medal in the Dubai Open International Kyokushin Karate Championship.
The nine-year-old Naser Al-Naser won his gold medal in the Juniors Category (under 40 kilograms) after defeating Armenia in the final match with a knockout.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Naser expressed his happiness at this achievement in spite of the fierce competition in the championship.
Al-Naser dedicated his medal to Kuwait's political leadership and people. He also expressed his willingness to represent Kuwait in more tournaments in the future.
The Championship is currently being held in Dubai, UAE, with the participation of more than 350 players from more than 35 countries around the world. (end)
skm


MENAFN09062025000071011013ID1109652872

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search