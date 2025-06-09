Schoolstatus Wins Edtech Breakthrough Award For 2025 Best IT Solution Provider



Recognition : Best Overall IT Solution Provider for the Education Market from EdTech Breakthrough

Selected from : Over 2,700 global nominations across multiple categories Educator Impact : Districts using SchoolStatus achieved a 22% reduction in chronic absenteeism compared to the national rate of just 7.22%

" What sets SchoolStatus apart is an evidence-based, multi-tiered framework that addresses both prevention and intervention . The biggest challenge facing K-12 education today is a disconnect between schools and families that contributes to chronic absenteeism, achievement gaps, and disengagement. When families and educators join forces, the impact on student outcomes is amplified," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "By transforming how schools engage with families, especially those from historically marginalized communities, SchoolStatus is creating the conditions necessary for all students to succeed and ensuring they're in school, engaged, and supported by a true partnership between educators and families."

The award specifically acknowledges SchoolStatus's breakthrough in transforming siloed school data into actionable insights that drive personalized communication at scale-directly addressing the critical disconnection between schools and families.

SchoolStatus has demonstrated measurable results across thousands of school districts nationwide:



Attendance Improvement: Districts using SchoolStatus outperform national averages, returning an additional 17,000 students to classrooms for every million served Intervention Effectiveness: On average, 54% of students in partner districts return to school after just one intervention

Dramatic Turnarounds

Roseville City School District, serving over 10,000 students across 18 schools in California, achieved a remarkable 70% reduction in chronic absenteeism, dropping from 26% to 7.75% in just two years of working with SchoolStatus. This transformation represents hundreds of previously disengaged students now regularly attending class.

Sheldon Independent School District in the Houston area, reduced chronic absenteeism from 18.15% in the 2022-23 school year to 13.18% as of May 2025-a 27.38% reduction. The district has documented meetings with over 4,000 families regarding the importance of attendance.

Grand Prairie Independent School District in Dallas County, Texas, has decreased chronic absenteeism from 23.99% in the 2022-23 school year to 18.47% as of May 2025, a 23.01% decrease.

The judges at EdTech Breakthrough evaluated over 2,700 submissions and highlighted SchoolStatus's standout features:



Evidence-Based Framework: A multi-tiered approach that addresses both prevention and intervention through universal messaging, early identification of at-risk students, and targeted support

Equity-Focused Design: Automatic translation, app-free communication options, and comprehensive data analysis that ensure all families can engage regardless of language or technology access Unified Ecosystem: The first platform to truly integrate attendance management, communications, and educator development into a cohesive system that eliminates data silos

"Roseville's success story is not an outlier," said Dr. Joy Smithson, Data Scientist at SchoolStatus. "We've seen similar transformative results across districts of all sizes and demographics. When schools can identify attendance issues early, communicate effectively with families in their preferred language, and track interventions in real-time, we consistently see dramatic improvements in student attendance and engagement."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate innovation inspire progress, and foster excellence. This recognition from EdTech Breakthrough underscores SchoolStatus's position as a pioneer in the education technology sector and as the go-to partner for attendance management. Educators interested in achieving similar results can learn more at .

