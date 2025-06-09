Eclerx Expands Global Outreach With New Delivery Center In Cairo, Egypt
The Cairo center will serve as a major expansion in technical support operations for one of eClerx's largest telecom clients. Nestled between Africa, Europe, and Asia, this center enables eClerx to serve several of its largest clients in the US and European markets, providing enhanced multilingual support.
"The opening of our Cairo delivery center marks the second new country opening for eClerx this year in line with our mission to deliver seamless, tech-enabled customer care experiences to our clients,” said Kapil Jain, CEO of eClerx.
For 25 years, eClerx's deep domain expertise and innovative technology solutions have provided clients access to enhanced customer journeys, improved CSAT, and offered valuable insights that help them remain competitive in their industry. The addition of this center in Egypt will not only enable eClerx to offer these services to more clients worldwide but also allow the company to leverage the wealth of talent and expertise present locally.
“Cairo's rich talent pool, coupled with its thriving tech ecosystem and strategic geographical location, makes it an ideal region to invest in,” said Michael Hutchison, Head of Customer Operations at eClerx .“We are excited to be in an area so robust with innovation and resilience, and we look forward to creating valuable opportunities for local talent while continuing to drive transformative outcomes for our global partners."
This new delivery center underscores eClerx's commitment to deliver excellence, foster innovation, and strengthen partnerships with both its clients and the local community.
About eClerx
eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 19,000 people across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, and the USA.
