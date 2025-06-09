Qatar Participates In 3Rd UN Ocean Conference In Nice

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), the State of Qatar is participating in the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference, which commenced on Monday in Nice, France, and will run until June 13.

HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie headed the State of Qatar's delegation at the conference.

The conference aims to accelerate international efforts to protect the oceans and ensure their sustainable use, in support of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14), which is concerned with conserving the oceans, seas, and marine resources.

The conference will discuss several key themes, including working towards the successful completion of ocean-related multilateral processes to raise the level of ambition for ocean protection; mobilizing funding for SDG14 and supporting the development of a sustainable blue economy; and strengthening and better disseminating marine science knowledge for improved policy-making.

The UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030) serves as a framework for the conference's work, during which various events are organized to integrate marine science into the core of international ocean protection initiatives and efforts.

The conference is being held at a crucial time, marking the midpoint of the Decade of Ocean Science, providing an opportunity to assess progress, review the impact of existing initiatives, and accelerate the implementation of desired goals by developing the scientific knowledge needed to ensure a sustainable future for the oceans.