Afghans Returnees From Iran Say Mistreated, Extorted

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Amid intensified forced deportations of Afghan migrants from Iran, several returnees complain what they describe as unjust treatment by Iranian police, alleging that illegal fees were extorted from them during the process.

Some Afghan refugees, recently expelled from Iran and returned to the country via the Islam Qala crossing in western Herat province, voiced concerns over unfair and improper treatment by Iranian authorities.

They report that their belongings were confiscated, and that Iranian employers often exploited the situation by refusing to pay outstanding wages.

Aziz Agha, a resident of Salang district in Parwan, told Pajhwok Afghan News that he was forced to migrate to Iran four years ago due to unemployment and financial difficulties. Now deported, he claims his employer withheld several months' wages totalling more than 66 million Iranian tomans.

“Despite repeated efforts to reclaim my wages, not only did my employer refuse to pay, but he also threatened me because of my status as a migrant,” Aziz added.

He stressed that, as a migrant, he had no legal means of lodging a complaint.

Aziz further claimed that during deportation, Iranian police demanded an additional 400,000 tomans per family member, on top of the cost of travel documents.

Similarly, Baqir, another deportee from Malistan district in Ghazni, who was expelled from Iran along with his six-member family, also complained about abuse and extortion by Iranian police.

According to him, police collected excessive travel fees, well above the legally required amount.“By regulation, each Afghan migrant is supposed to pay 1.5 million tomans,” he said.“However, Iranian police forcibly collected 2.7 million tomans per person, regardless of age.”

He added:“Some Afghan migrants who had no money were beaten by police, and their travel expenses were forcibly extracted from other migrants.”

Wahidullah Hazrati, a resident of Nijrab district in Kapisa and a national boxing medallist, said he had migrated illegally to Iran five years ago in search of work. During this period, in addition to working as a labourer, he also competed in international boxing tournaments and won medals.

Although recognised as a boxing champion, Wahidullah said the lack of employment opportunities had driven him-and thousands of others-to migrate illegally.

He also raised concerns about the mistreatment and harassment of Afghans in Iran and called on the Afghan government to take meaningful action to support returning migrants.

Meanwhile, officials at the Islam Qala border crossing in Herat report that over 4,000 Afghan migrants-either individuals or entire families-return through the crossing each day, the majority of them forcibly deported from Iran.

Abdullah Qayumi, head of the Border Affairs Department at Islam Qala, told Pajhwok that the Afghan government, in cooperation with several international organisations, is offering emergency assistance to returnees, including cash support and essential items. Each family member receives 2,000 Afghanis, some food supplies, and basic necessities.

Qayumi added that the government is working to create job opportunities in a bid to reduce illegal migration, especially by young people.

Both Iran and Pakistan have recently stepped up forced deportations of Afghan migrants. Thousands are being expelled daily, prompting repeated calls from the Afghan caretaker government and refugee advocacy organisations for both countries to review their deportation policies.

