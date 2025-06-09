The Jills Zeder Group Of Coldwell Banker Realty Is Now A Five-Time Winner Of No. 1 Large Team In U.S., According To Realtrends Ranking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RealTrends ranked The Jills Zeder Group No. 1 based on its achievement of more than $1.85 billion in 2024 closed sales volume. The sales team, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty's offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, Florida, achieved more sales volume than any other small, medium or large team from any brokerage or company nationwide.

"The Jills Zeder Group continues to set the gold standard for excellence in luxury real estate," said Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty. "Their deep market expertise, unwavering client dedication, and innovative strategies are what make them the top large team in the nation five years in a row and counting. We're honored to support their extraordinary achievements as part of the Coldwell Banker Realty family."

Specializing in South Florida luxury real estate, including mansions and estates, trophy and waterfront properties, condominiums, and highly complex assemblages, The Jills Zeder Group typically has more than $1 billion in luxury listing inventory at any given time.

"The Jills Zeder Group continues to be an industry trailblazer, not only at Coldwell Banker Realty, but on the national stage as well," noted Duff Rubin, Coldwell Banker Realty regional president, Southeast. "Having known them personally for over a decade, it's such an honor and an inspiration to witness their stellar growth and record sales numbers. The Jills Zeder Group remains an industry titan in the real estate industry, serving as a benchmark that many organizations aspire to reach."

The RealTrends Verified list represents the top 500 teams and 500 agents in the U.S. and provides a national ranking to honorees. The threshold to qualify for this designation changes each year, but the program always showcases the top 500 teams and 500 agents in the country. To qualify with 2024 sales, a real estate team had to close at least 40 residential transaction sides or $16 million in sales volume.

About The Jills Zeder Group:

The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, is consistently ranked the No. 1 real estate team in the United States. The team is comprised of three families including Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber, Judy Zeder and Felise Eber, and the second generation, Danny Hertzberg, Hillary Hertzberg Benson, Nathan Zeder and Meredith Zeder. Since 2020, The Jills Zeder Group has sold more than $9 billion in real estate. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. They offer incomparable knowledge and services to luxury real estate clients. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.

Media Contact:

TC McClenning,

Public Relations Specialist

[email protected]

404-819-0643

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty