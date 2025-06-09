Global Digital Asset Custody Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Asset Custody Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The digital asset custody market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $600.28 billion in 2024 to $709.05 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing acceptance of digital assets, rising concerns over digital asset security, the rise in institutional participation in crypto markets, the increasing regulatory focus on asset protection, and the rising need for secure key management solutions.

What Is The Projected Market Size And Growth Rate For Digital Asset Custody?

The digital asset custody market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1,366.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing institutional demand for compliant custody solutions, a rise in cyber threats driving secure storage needs, integration of digital assets into traditional finance, advancements in multiparty computation mpc technology, and the expansion of tokenized financial instruments. Major trends in the forecast period include advancement in MPC-based security, advanced wallet-as-a-service models, development of regulatory-compliant platforms, innovation in key management solutions, and advancement in cross-chain custody systems.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Key Market Drivers For The Growth Of Digital Asset Custody Market?

A rise in wealth management activities is expected to propel the growth of the digital asset custody market going forward. Wealth management activities encompass offering tailored financial services such as investment management, estate planning, and tax strategies to assist individuals in growing and safeguarding their wealth. A rise in wealth management activities is due to the growing number of high-net-worth individuals seeking professional help to manage and grow their assets. Digital asset custody plays a critical role in wealth management by offering secure storage, compliance, and easy access to digital assets, which boosts investor confidence, supports portfolio diversification, and facilitates the integration of digital assets into traditional financial services.

Who Are The Major Industry Players Dominating The Global Digital Asset Custody Market?

Major companies operating in the digital asset custody market are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Standard Chartered PLC, State Street Corporation, Coinbase Global Inc., Bakkt Holdings Inc., Gemini Trust Company LLC, Fireblocks Inc., Matrixport Technologies Limited, Ledger Enterprise SAS, Sygnum Bank, Clearstream Banking SA, New York Digital Investment Group LLC, Bitcoin Suisse AG, Palisade, Etana Custody Inc., Anchorage Digital Bank NA, Aegis Custody Inc., Fidelity Digital Asset Services LLC, Zodia Custody Limited, Tangany GmbH, Liminal Custody Solutions Pvt Ltd, Komainu

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Global Digital Asset Custody Market?

Companies operating in the digital asset custody market are focusing on adopting strategic partnerships to enhance asset security and reduce the risk of private key exposure. For instance, in September 2023, Cobo, a Singapore-based digital asset custody technology provider, partnered with Antalpha, a Singapore-based provider of digital asset technology service platform for institutional investors, to integrate Cobo's pioneering B2B2C MPC Wallet-as-a-Service WaaS solution into Antalpha Prime.

How Is the Global Digital Asset Custody Market Segmented?

The digital asset custody market covered in this report is segmented:

1 By Type Of Custody: Hot Wallet Custody, Cold Wallet Custody

2 By Asset Type: Cryptocurrencies, Digital Securities, Tokenized Assets, Non-Fungible Tokens NFTs

3 By Service Type: Custody Services, Trading Services, Reporting And Compliance Services, Risk And Security Management

4 By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

5 By End-User: Institutional Investors, Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Banks, Family Offices, Exchanges And Trading Platforms

Subsegments:

1 By Hot Wallet Custody: Exchange-Based Custody, Third-Party Custodial Wallets, Self-Custodial Mobile Wallets, Multi-Signature Hot Wallets, Software-Based Wallet Solutions

2 By Cold Wallet Custody: Hardware Wallet Custody, Paper Wallet Custody, Air-Gapped Storage Solutions, Vault Storage, Custodial Cold Storage With Insurance Backing

How Are The Digital Asset Custody Market Regional Trends And Insights?

North America was the largest region in the digital asset custody market in 2024. The regions covered in the digital asset custody market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital Asset Management Global Market Report 2025



Rail Asset Management Global Market Report 2025



Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.