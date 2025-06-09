How To Organize A Health Technology Business With Focus On 10+ Organizational Archetypes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the evolving organizational structures of digital health businesses in the Pharma and MedTech sectors. This report analyzes 11 HealthTech archetypes over 15 years, offering insights on performance across key KPIs, future trends, and strategic recommendations. Featured companies include Bayer, Roche, and more.

The "How to Organize a HealthTech Business?" report

This report sheds light on how to organize digital health businesses, especially at large Pharma and MedTech companies. By looking at how other companies have been managing their HealthTech businesses over the last 15 years, 11 different HealthTech organizational archetypes are being detailed out in the report, including their objectives, responsibilities, team sizes, target partner company stages, governance, value propositions for their partners, business impact evaluations across 4 KPIs and real-life examples from companies who had deployed these structures.

Performance of the 11 archetypes are then evaluated and compared across the four main KPIs which are based on finding partners, launching solutions, driving usages & cultural change support. Based on the evaluation of the success and impact of these archetypes, the report presents a benchmarking table of HealthTech business organizations today.

With a deep-dive into the evolving trends in HealthTech business organizations responding to the changing market conditions across three main market phases, 5 trend points for future and relevant recommendations are provided on what needs to be done to stay competitive and move forward in growing digital health market.

Questions the report answers:



What are the archetypes to organize HealthTech businesses at Pharma and MedTech companies?

What are the different objectives and responsibilities of each organizational archetype?

How are the archetypes governed at larger corporates?

How does each organizational archetype perform?

Which Pharma and MedTech apply which archetype to manage their HealthTech business today?

How did the archetypes evolve to adept the market conditions today? What does the market require for organization of HealthTech businesses in 3-5 years?

Interested parties can benefit from this report in the following ways:



Consultants: gain insights into different organizational structures within the HealthTech industry, and enhance the ability to advise clients on optimal structuring and strategic alignment for digital health initiatives

Strategy heads: understand how leading organizations structure their HealthTech initiatives, which can inform strategic planning and decision-making processes

Business unit heads: understand how to integrate digital health solutions into the units effectively, determine the most suitable structure for the unit, and align with overall corporate objectives Digital health unit heads: benchmark your organizational structure against others, know what is needed in terms organizational structure to stay competitive in the growing digital health market, and optimize your organizational structure to foster innovation and integration with business units

In this report, the following companies are mentioned:



Bayer

Roche

Biogen

Sanofi

Siemens Healtineers

GE Healthcare

Janssen (J&J)

MSD

Merck KGaA

Novartis Becton Dickenson and Company

*30 min report consultation with a research analyst available with the purchase of an enterprise license

Key Topics Covered:

Archetype-1: Central Teams

Archetype-2: De-Central Teams

Archetype-3: Carve-Outs

Archetype-4: Innovation Hubs

Archetype-5: Incubators

Archetype-6: Accelerators

Archetype-7: Collaborative Accelerators

Archetype-8: People Accelerators

Archetype-9: Marketplace Organizations

Archetype-10: Venture Funds

Archetype-11: Outsourcing

The Influence of Market Maturity on the Development of HealthTech Organizational Forms

Building Successful HealthTech Teams for the Next 3-5 Years

