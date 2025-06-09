Findability Sciences Expands U.S. Footprint With New Office In Burlington, Massachusetts

Findability Sciences' new office in Burlington

Company Deepens Roots in Massachusetts with Plans for Innovation and Job Creation

- Balaji Krishnamoorthy, Executive Vice President at Findability Sciences, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Findability Sciences, a global leader in enterprise AI solutions, today announced the opening of its new U.S. office at Burlington, MA. The move marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and reaffirms its commitment to expanding innovation and employment opportunities within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.This state-of-the-art facility, managed by Workbar, offers a modern, full-service work environment designed to support collaboration, creativity, and scale. The new space will serve as a hub for Findability Sciences' expanding U.S. operations and a base for engaging with partners like IBM, customers like Straumann, Manulife, SalesGuage, Takeda etc and the broader technology ecosystem in the Boston metro area.“Massachusetts has always been home to some of the brightest minds and boldest innovations in technology,” said Balaji Krishnamoorthy, Executive Vice President at Findability Sciences.“Opening our new office here reinforces our long-term investment in this region. We are excited not only to scale our business but also to contribute to job creation and economic growth by bringing meaningful employment opportunities to the area.”Findability Sciences has seen significant growth across North America, Japan, and India, with its AI products gaining strong adoption in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, financial services, and legal operations. The Burlington office is expected to anchor further expansion, hiring, and customer collaboration initiatives in the coming year. This new set up marks Findability Sciences' third office expansion this year.

