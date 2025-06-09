Gradient Coils For MRI Systems Market Expected To Grow At A 7.5% CAGR Through 2034 Exactitude Consultancy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gradient Coils for MRI System Market: Forecast to 2034

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gradient coils for MRI system market is witnessing substantial transformation, driven by a growing emphasis on early diagnostic imaging, advanced imaging quality, and the increasing adoption of AI technologies in healthcare. Estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2024, the market is expected to reach around USD 2.5 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of approximately 7.5% throughout the forecast period. This robust growth trajectory is fueled by both technological innovation and structural shifts in the healthcare landscape.

Market Drivers and Growth Catalysts

One of the primary drivers of this market is the increasing need for high-quality medical imaging, particularly for early diagnosis and personalized medicine. Gradient coils are integral to MRI systems, enhancing image quality and enabling precise scanning. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies into MRI systems is further improving scan accuracy and reducing time, enhancing workflow efficiency and patient throughput.

Additionally, the growing demand for compact and portable MRI systems is driving innovation in gradient coil designs. With the rise of outpatient and ambulatory surgical centers, there is a need for more flexible imaging solutions, resulting in increased demand for advanced gradient coils capable of delivering high performance in smaller, lightweight formats.

Market Segmentation Overview

The gradient coils market can be segmented based on product type, application, end user, technology, material, and distribution channel.

By Product Type:



Passive Gradient Coils Active Gradient Coils

Active gradient coils dominate the market due to their superior performance in controlling field gradients and minimizing noise. They hold approximately 65% of the market share and are particularly favored in high-field MRI systems for their precision.

By Application:



Neurology

Oncology

Cardiology

Musculoskeletal Others

Neurology leads the application segment with a 35% share, attributed to increasing neurological disorder cases and the demand for high-resolution imaging. Oncology follows closely, fueled by innovations in cancer detection and therapy planning.

By End User:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers Research Institutes

Hospitals are the largest consumers, contributing nearly 50% to the market, thanks to their significant investments in MRI technology. Diagnostic imaging centers hold a 30% share, while research institutes play a vital role in fostering innovation.

By Technology:



Closed MRI Systems Open MRI Systems

Closed MRI systems dominate with about 75% market share due to their higher imaging strength and application in hospital settings. However, open MRI systems are gaining traction among claustrophobic patients and pediatric use cases.

By Material:



Copper

Aluminum Superconducting Materials

Copper remains the most commonly used material due to its cost efficiency, accounting for about 60% of the market. However, superconducting materials are gaining momentum for their energy efficiency and performance benefits in high-end MRI systems.

Regional Insights

North America leads the global market with a 45% revenue share in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high R&D spending, and the presence of key industry players. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.

Europe holds around 30% market share, benefiting from universal healthcare coverage, public health investments, and strong demand for preventive diagnostics. Growth in the region is slightly slower, with a forecasted CAGR of 5.8%.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 8.2%. Increasing healthcare spending, medical reforms, and rising awareness of MRI technologies are key factors contributing to this growth. Rapid urbanization and expanding hospital networks in countries like China and India further support market expansion.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa remain relatively smaller markets but are expected to grow steadily. Latin America is projected to grow at 3.5% CAGR, while MEA is forecasted at around 4.0%, driven by incremental infrastructure improvements and government healthcare initiatives.

Challenges and Market Restraints

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces several obstacles. One major constraint is the high cost associated with MRI systems, including gradient coils. This limits adoption in cost-sensitive regions and small-scale healthcare facilities.

Regulatory challenges also pose hurdles. Stringent approval processes for medical devices can delay product launches and increase costs for manufacturers. Furthermore, pricing pressures due to intense competition among market players often reduce profit margins, impacting R&D investment.

Supply chain disruptions, highlighted during global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, have also affected the availability of raw materials and components needed for gradient coil production. Delays in procurement and increased manufacturing costs can inhibit market stability.

Emerging Opportunities and Trends

New technological innovations and evolving business models are reshaping market dynamics. Companies are exploring alternative materials and improved coil designs to enhance energy efficiency and reduce device size. The demand for portable MRI units is fostering interest in lightweight, flexible gradient coils.

Business models like MRI-as-a-Service (MraaS) are gaining momentum, offering healthcare facilities an affordable alternative to outright purchasing. This model allows recurring revenue for manufacturers and expands market access to mid-tier hospitals and rural centers.

AI integration is another promising trend. As imaging software becomes more sophisticated, AI-driven optimization of gradient coil usage enhances image quality and reduces diagnostic errors. Partnerships between hardware providers and AI solution developers are expected to create next-gen MRI systems.

Furthermore, the market is benefiting from the expansion of telehealth and remote diagnostics. These applications necessitate advanced imaging tools that can be used in decentralized or home-based settings, providing a promising avenue for compact MRI systems equipped with versatile gradient coils.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market include:



Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Hitachi Medical Systems

Toshiba Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems

Brainlab

Shimadzu Corporation

Esaote

Agfa Healthcare

Mindray Medical

Fujifilm Holdings

Neusoft Medical Systems United Imaging Healthcare

Recent Developments

In September 2023 , Siemens Healthineers launched a new MRI system equipped with advanced gradient coils, designed to shorten scan times while improving image resolution. This innovation enhances operational efficiency and aligns with the growing need for faster diagnostics.

In August 2023 , GE Healthcare acquired a biotechnology firm specializing in MRI contrast agents. This acquisition enables GE to provide integrated imaging solutions, combining hardware and consumables, and positioning itself as a full-spectrum MRI provider.

In July 2023 , Philips Healthcare partnered with an AI technology firm to develop machine learning algorithms tailored for MRI diagnostics. The collaboration aims to enhance scanning accuracy and improve clinical decision-making.

In June 2023 , Canon Medical Systems received FDA approval for its latest MRI technology featuring next-gen gradient coils. This regulatory milestone strengthens Canon's foothold in the North American market and underlines its commitment to compliance and innovation.

In May 2023 , Mindray Medical introduced a new MRI system with enhanced gradient coil flexibility. The system is designed for lower-tier hospitals and developing markets, offering high performance at a lower cost, which expands access to premium diagnostic tools.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (MRIシステム向け傾斜磁場コイル市場), Korean (MRI 시스템 시장용 그래디언트 코일), Chinese (MRI系统梯度线圈市场), French (Bobines de gradient pour le marché des systèmes d'IRM), German (Gradientenspulen für den MRT-Systemmarkt), and Italian (Bobine di gradiente per il mercato dei sistemi MRI), etc.

