The Rise Of Payment Gateway Market: A $48.4 Billion Industry Dominated By Tech Giants - Stripe (Ireland) And Fiserv (US) Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The proliferation of subscription-based business models across various industries has led to a surge in demand for recurring payment solutions. Payment gateways that offer flexible subscription management tools are poised to capitalize on this growing market trend.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Payment Gateway Market "

175- Tables

48 - Figures

232 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @

Payment Gateway Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Rapid Growth in E-commerce

Mobile Payment Adoption Globalization of Business Transactions

Restraints:



Regulatory Compliance Dependency on Banking Infrastructure

Opportunities:



Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Integration Value-added Services

List of Key Companies in Payment Gateway Market :



JP Morgan (US)

Paypal (US)

Amazon (US)

Visa (US)

Mastercard (US)

PhonPe (India)

Razorpay (India)

Alibaba (China)

Stripe (Ireland)

Adyen (Netherlands)

Block, Inc (US)

FIS (US)

Global Payments (US)

Apple (US) Paysafe (UK)

Request Sample Pages@

These solutions enable businesses to effortlessly manage recurring billing cycles, automate subscription renewals, and handle customer upgrades or downgrades seamlessly. By providing customizable billing frequencies, proration options, and subscription management dashboards, these payment gateways empower businesses to efficiently handle complex subscription workflows while ensuring a frictionless customer experience. Moreover, integrated reporting and analytics features allow businesses to gain valuable insights into subscription performance, churn rates, and customer lifetime value, enabling them to optimize pricing strategies and maximize revenue potential. As subscription-based businesses continue to proliferate, the demand for payment gateways with robust recurring payment capabilities is expected to remain strong, driving innovation and competition in the payments industry.

By type, the hosted type segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

Hosted payment gateways provide a turnkey solution for merchants seeking to accept online payments without the hassle of building and maintaining their own payment infrastructure. By offering a pre-built checkout process that seamlessly integrates with existing websites or online stores, these gateways eliminate the need for merchants to invest time and resources in developing complex payment systems from scratch. This streamlined approach not only accelerates the onboarding process but also minimizes technical challenges and reduces the risk of errors or security vulnerabilities associated with DIY payment solutions. Hosted payment gateways typically offer a range of customizable features, including branded checkout pages, multiple payment methods, and built-in security measures such as PCI DSS compliance and data encryption. As a result, merchants can quickly launch their online businesses and focus on core activities like product development, marketing, and customer service, while leaving the payment processing to trusted third-party providers. Overall, hosted payment gateways represent a cost-effective and efficient solution for merchants looking to enhance their online presence and drive revenue growth in today's digital economy.

Inquire Before Buying@

By vertical, the retail & eCommerce segment is expected to hold a dominant share during the forecast period.

Modern retail strategies increasingly embrace an omnichannel approach, blending physical storefronts with an online presence to offer customers a seamless shopping experience. Payment gateways that facilitate the integration of in-store and online transactions play a crucial role in realizing this vision of unified commerce. By enabling features such as click-and-collect or buy-online-return-in-store options, these gateways bridge the gap between offline and online channels, allowing customers to engage with brands across various touchpoints effortlessly. For instance, customers can browse products online, make purchases through a preferred payment method, and choose to pick up their orders in-store at their convenience. Similarly, customers can return items purchased online to a physical store, providing added convenience and flexibility. This integration not only enhances customer satisfaction but also enables retailers to leverage their physical infrastructure to fulfill online orders efficiently while driving foot traffic to brick-and-mortar locations. Overall, payment gateways that support seamless integration between in-store and online transactions empower retailers to deliver a cohesive and personalized shopping experience that meets the evolving expectations of today's consumers.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

In many Asia-Pacific countries, cash has long been the dominant mode of payment. However, there is a noticeable shift towards digital payments driven by various factors. One significant driver is the proactive stance taken by governments to promote cashless transactions through initiatives and policies aimed at modernizing payment infrastructure and fostering financial inclusion. Additionally, the widespread adoption of smartphones and internet connectivity has facilitated the rise of mobile wallets, providing consumers with convenient and secure alternatives to traditional cash transactions. The growing acceptance of mobile wallets by merchants further accelerates this trend, as it encourages consumers to embrace digital payment methods. Furthermore, factors such as urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the importance of contactless payments for public health reasons, have also contributed to the increasing popularity of digital payments in the APAC region. As a result, the landscape of payment habits is gradually evolving, with digital payments poised to become increasingly prevalent in the years to come.

Get access to the latest updates on Payment Gateway Companies and Payment Gateway Industry

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: