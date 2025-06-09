Columbus Door Sales Celebrates Over Six Decades As Trusted Design Specialists

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Columbus Door Sales"Columbus Door Sales, established in 1961, continues to provide high-quality garage and entry doors in Central Ohio. With a range of residential and commercial options, their expert team ensures personalized solutions, including installations, repairs, and maintenance. Their "Design Your Door" tool helps customers create custom door solutions. Merging with Graf & Sons in 2010, the company combines innovation with tradition to achieve lasting quality.

Columbus, OH - June 09, 2025 - With roots reaching back to 1961, Columbus Door Sales proudly continues its legacy as the premier provider of high-quality garage and entry doors in Central Ohio. Known for seamlessly blending modern innovations with timeless traditional styles, the company remains a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses alike.

Whether you seek sleek and contemporary designs or classic, enduring options, Columbus Door Sales has something for every home. Their team of experts is dedicated to helping customers discover the perfect fit for their unique needs and style, ensuring an exceptional experience from selection to installation. Additionally, their popular "Design Your Door " interactive tool allows customers to create personalized solutions, turning their vision into reality with ease.

Services Offered by Columbus Door Sales

Columbus Door Sales takes pride in its wide range of services, catering to residential and commercial clients with precision and care. From expert installations to reliable garage door service , their offerings are designed to meet the unique needs of every customer. They also provide customized solutions to enhance the aesthetic and functionality of your property. With a dedicated team and a focus on quality, Columbus Door Sales ensures your doors not only look great but also stand the test of time.

Residential Garage Doors

Offering customizable solutions, Columbus Door Sales provides a variety of garage door styles, ensuring that every home can achieve its desired curb appeal.

Entry Doors

Upgrade the first impression of your home with a stunning selection of durable and stylish entry doors designed for security and aesthetic appeal.

Commercial Overhead Doors

From manufacturing facilities to retail spaces, their commercial overhead doors combine functionality and style to meet the demanding needs of businesses.

Repair & Maintenance Services

Keep your doors operating smoothly with professional repair and maintenance services that guarantee reliability and peace of mind.

About the Company

Since 1961, Columbus Door Sales has been a leader in providing premium garage and entry doors to the Central Ohio community. Following their merger with Graf & Sons in 2010, the company expanded its expertise and capabilities, offering an unmatched blend of heritage, innovation, and professionalism. With a focus on customer satisfaction and top-tier craftsmanship, Columbus Door Sales continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.