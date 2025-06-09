Muncie Water Damage Experts Warn Rising Flood Risks Could Spur Major Repair Bills

Altra Dry logo

Indiana homes face growing water threats as rainfall increases, signaling urgent need for professional restoration and mold remediation services.

- Sara ConleyMUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As climate trends shift across Indiana, Muncie homeowners are facing a silent but serious threat: water damage. Increasing precipitation, more frequent heavy rainfall events, and seasonal flooding are creating long-term risks for structural damage and mold growth in homes. According to data from Purdue University's Indiana Climate Change Impacts Report, the state may see 6–8% more annual rainfall by mid-century, with spring and winter downpours rising 16–20% under high-emission scenarios.These figures are already beginning to show their impact locally. The U.S. Geological Survey has observed a 21% increase in average peak streamflow in the St. Joseph River basin since 1975. In Muncie, flood risk models project that over 22% of properties could face flood-related damage by 2055, raising alarms for homeowners and contractors alike.A GROWING NEED FOR WATER DAMAGE RESTORATIONWith more intense storms and frequent overflows, the demand for Muncie water damage restoration has steadily increased. Professionals in the area note that even brief basement flooding or roof leaks can lead to substantial repair costs if left unaddressed.“People assume water damage is a one-time issue tied to big floods,” said Sara Conley, President of Altra Dry.“But we're seeing recurring moisture problems from ordinary storms. And when water lingers in crawlspaces or drywall, it sets off a chain reaction of damage.”Altra Dry has responded to dozens of calls in the past six months related to moisture damage not from flooding, but from heavy spring rains that seeped through poorly sealed basements, window wells, and foundation cracks.UNDERSTANDING THE RISK OF MOLD AND MOISTUREMoisture is more than an inconvenience-it's a biological hazard. Mold spores can begin developing within 24 to 48 hours of exposure to damp materials. Once airborne, these spores can cause a range of health problems, particularly for children, seniors, and individuals with respiratory conditions.“Mold remediation has become a larger part of our work because many homeowners don't realize they have a problem until symptoms arise,” said Conley.“That musty smell in the basement or a recurring cough can often be traced back to mold growth behind walls.”Health risks from unchecked mold include:. Chronic coughing or wheezing. Sinus congestion and throat irritation. Headaches, fatigue, and skin irritation. In severe cases, allergic reactions and asthma attacksAltra Dry specialists often find mold in areas where water damage was assumed to be minor or had dried on its own.TESTIMONIALS HIGHLIGHT THE IMPORTANCE OF TIMELY RESPONSE“We had water come in through a cracked window well,” said Muncie resident Janice Eldridge.“It looked fine after we mopped it up, but two weeks later the paint started peeling, and we found black mold behind the wall. Altra Dry responded within hours and handled everything professionally.”“What I appreciated most was their honesty,” added customer Mark Lewis.“They didn't try to upsell me. They showed me thermal images of where water had spread behind the drywall and clearly explained the steps needed for cleanup.”PROACTIVE MEASURES CAN PREVENT LONG-TERM DAMAGEExperts recommend a series of precautions to help minimize water intrusion and the need for restoration services:. Ensure gutters and downspouts direct water at least six feet away from the home.. Install and regularly test sump pumps and battery backups.. Seal foundation cracks and basement windows.. Use dehumidifiers in low-lying or naturally damp areas.. Schedule professional inspections after major storms or seasonal floods.A timely assessment by certified professionals can save thousands of dollars in future repairs.ALTRA DRY'S ROLE IN COMMUNITY PROTECTIONFounded as a family-owned business, Altra Dry has built its reputation on fast, reliable, and transparent service. Their team is trained in both Muncie water damage restoration and certified mold remediation, making them uniquely qualified to handle both immediate damage and long-term indoor air quality concerns.Altra Dry uses state-of-the-art moisture detection tools, thermal imaging, and industrial drying equipment to address water intrusion quickly and effectively. Their technicians follow IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification) protocols to ensure best-in-class results.Conley notes that as climate conditions change, the company plans to expand its educational efforts.“We're working with homeowners not just to fix damage, but to help them understand how to prevent it. Restoration starts with awareness.”ABOUT ALTRA DRYAltra Dry is a licensed, insured, and IICRC-certified water damage restoration and mold remediation company based in Muncie, Indiana. Since 2018, the company has provided full-service restoration for homes and commercial properties, including emergency water extraction, structural drying, mold cleanup, and indoor air safety solutions. Committed to excellence and transparency, Altra Dry is a trusted name in disaster recovery across East Central Indiana.To learn more or schedule an inspection, visit or contact:

Sara Conley

Altra Dry

+1 765-836-5005

...

