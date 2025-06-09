Selfbook Chooses Paypal As Commerce Partner

PayPal will power payments for Selfbook's recent integration with Perplexity

Selfbook will integrate PayPal and Venmo as payment options for its hotel customers

Selfbook's network of hotels will be featured on the PayPal app

Selfbook will leverage PayPal's Enterprise Payments for all direct card processing

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Selfbook has tapped PayPal as its commerce partner to make paying for hotels faster, smarter, and fully embedded in agentic experiences. Travelers who checkout with PayPal and Venmo will gain access to exclusive rates, generating meaningful savings, and driving better conversion for Selfbook's hotel customers. Selfbook's hotel customers will be featured on the Offers tab in the PayPal app. Additionally, PayPal Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) will be offered for many hotel brands that integrate with Selfbook.

The partnership will advance travel booking into the age of agentic AI by leveraging conversational AI to help customers book and pay. Selfbook and PayPal are both partners with Perplexity, allowing consumers to search, book and pay for hotels within the chat. As consumers increasingly rely on AI agents for shopping and making plans, it's critical that enterprises have the ability to make the checkout experience seamless through an agent chat.

Enterprises that offer PayPal and Venmo at checkout typically see increased conversion rates. PayPal has shown to help increase conversion by an average of 84%1 among customers who pay online for travel. Selfbook's hotel customers will soon benefit from this. Selfbook will integrate PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal's BNPL solutions as payment options within hotel booking experiences, providing consumers with greater choice and enhanced flexibility at checkout. Selfbook's credit card processing will move to PayPal's Enterprise Payments.

"Travel is one of the biggest purchases people make online. With PayPal, we're uniting two things travelers care about most: trust and value," said Khalid Meniri, CEO of Selfbook. "What was once a multi-step process will be a streamlined, AI-powered checkout-with exclusive rates and low friction."

"AI is fundamentally changing how consumers plan and pay for their vacations and getaways," said Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal. "Together with Selfbook, we're embedding hotel booking in the new ways travelers are planning trips with agentic chats like Perplexity. PayPal is thrilled to bring agentic commerce solutions to travel."

For hotels, this partnership represents a powerful shift towards direct distribution to consumers through offers within the PayPal app. Through PayPal Offers, PayPal users can access exclusive rates from Selfbook's network of hotels, which do not incur commission fees-significantly enhancing their profitability. This strategy allows hotels to control their brand narrative and pricing while leveraging PayPal's extensive network of millions of authenticated, digitally savvy consumers.

About Selfbook

Selfbook is reshaping hospitality commerce through innovative AI integration and seamless booking infrastructure. Dedicated to empowering hotels' brand narratives and enhancing direct distribution, Selfbook merges real-time travel data with advanced AI, offering intelligent, personalized booking journeys from discovery to checkout. Recognized globally for innovative solutions and exceptional quality, Selfbook collaborates with leading hotel groups, fintech pioneers, and AI platforms to shape the future of travel commerce and guest engagement.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information,

visit , and .

Media Contacts

PayPal: Malini Mitra, [email protected] , Louise Kelly, [email protected]

Selfbook: [email protected]

1 Checkout conversion measured from the point at which customers start to pay. Nielsen Study, Commissioned by PayPal, Nielsen Media Behavioral Panel of USA with 408,000 large enterprise desktop purchase transactions, from 25,000 consumers between January-December 2022.

SOURCE PayPal, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED