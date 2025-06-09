A SAFE RAW MILK BREAKTHROUGH: TAMARACK BIOTICS EARNS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF INNOVATIVE TREATMENT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Using advanced UV light technology, Tamarack's TruActiveprocess eliminates harmful pathogens while preserving the enzymes, proteins and immunity-supporting compounds that are often destroyed by traditional heat-based pasteurization. The result is a scientifically verified, safe, raw milk equivalent-a first in the dairy industry and an exciting development for the growing public demand for raw and minimally processed foods.

TruActive® brings raw milk safety into the 21st century without sacrificing what makes milk truly nutritious.

This is not simply another method of pasteurization, which has been normalized with its heat-based treatment for decades. Tamarack Biotic's light-focusing treatment preserves the taste and creaminess of raw milk, which a growing number of people have rediscovered. Tamarack's TruActive® process is also more sustainable than thermal processing-far less energy is used.

"Safe treatment of milk hasn't fundamentally changed in over 150 years," said Bob Comstock, CEO of Tamarack Biotics. "We've created a solution that brings raw milk safety into the 21st century, without sacrificing what makes milk truly nutritious. Our UV process actually achieves a greater level of safety than thermal pasteurization, which is truly remarkable."

The FDA's determination confirms that Tamarack's method meets the official efficacy criteria for pasteurization, allowing it to initially be used in the production of powdered dairy ingredients such as whey protein concentrate, milk protein concentrate and immune-supporting compounds like lactoferrin. Tamarack has already started expanding TruActive® to other dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, kefir and colostrum.

These steps pave the way for acceptance of TruActive® treatment of liquid raw milk as early as 2027.

A UC Davis clinical trial demonstrated that a milk protein concentrate treated with the TruActive® process restored immune function in aging populations. Additionally, many European studies proved that raw milk consumption protected children from developing allergies such as asthma, eczema and food allergies. Tamarack's light-based system delivers the compounds believed responsible for allergy protection with none of the risks associated with unpasteurized dairy.

Tamarack Biotics is a food technology company developing science-backed, non-thermal methods to safely treat milk without compromising natural health benefits.

Media Contact:

Vikaas Shanker

[email protected]

(630) 730-6941

SOURCE Tamarack Biotics