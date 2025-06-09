Greater Montreal Real Estate Market Shows No Signs Of A Slowdown In May



The residential real estate market in the Montreal region had a strong May, with sales up 10 per cent from the same period in 2024.

A similar increase in activity was observed across the Montreal CMA, with the exception of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, which saw a sharp increase of 26 per cent, and Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the only area to record a decline in sales (-6 per cent).

The number of active listings remained relatively stable (+2 per cent) with resale market conditions continuing to strongly favour sellers throughout Greater Montreal-a trend consistent across all geographic areas.

Property prices continued to post robust growth. Compared to May 2024, the single-family home median price in the Montreal region rose by 9 per cent to $625,000. However, price increases were more modest in the condominium segment (+4 per cent) and for plexes of 2 to 5 units (+5 per cent).



L'ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of May 2025. The most recent market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers' Centris provincial database.

In May, 4,992 residential sales were recorded in the Montreal CMA, an increase of 10 per cent compared to the same month in 2024 and 13 per cent compared to May 2023.

“Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, the Montreal real estate market was very active in May and showed no signs of slowing down. Last month's increase in transactions follows similar gains of 11 per cent in March and 10 per cent in April-this, despite mortgage rates that have yet to come down,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“There are no signs of a lull in price growth. The 9 per cent year-over-year increase in the median price of a single-family home across the metropolitan area is fully in line with the gains posted in March (8 per cent) and April (9 per cent). Moreover, about one in seven homes sold above the asking price last month.”









Additional information:

Detailed and Cumulative Monthly Statistics for the Province and Regions

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us .

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also a major player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB has its head office in Quebec City, administrative offices in Montreal and regional offices in Saguenay and Rouyn-Noranda. It has two subsidiaries: Société Centris inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

For more information:

Ariane Boulé

Morin Relations Publiques

media@qpareb.c a

Image bank (credit QPAREB) available free of charge.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at