Finacity And Santander CIB Facilitate A 3-Year EUR 81.5 Million Receivables Securitization For The Vita Group

The renewed securitization program has refinanced Vita's maturing receivables facility with a EUR 80 million senior funding commitment granted by Santander CIB as the program's new senior lender. Furthermore, the securitization program achieved accounting derecognition per IFRS as a result of an additional EUR 1.5 million in junior funding provided by FAM, a Finacity subsidiary. The 3-year facility is collateralized by receivables originated by Vita entities in the U.K., Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Lithuania and Slovakia.

Finacity and its subsidiaries provided analytic and structuring support, and serve as the ongoing transaction administrator, arranger, junior investor, and control party. Santander CIB serves as the senior funding provider.

Shadi Iskandar, the CFO of The Vita Group, commented:“This securitization achieves a medium-term stability and optimization to our working capital finance while diversifying our funding sources. We are very pleased with the job that Finacity and Santander have done in arranging this transaction for Vita and we look forward to a strong continued partnership with both firms.”

About Vita Group

The Vita Group is one of Europe's leading flexible foam solutions providers headquartered in Manchester England. Built on over 75 years of history, Vita develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of value-added and differentiated flexible polyurethane foam, Talalay latex, and flooring products. Vita has five distinct business units – Furniture & Bedding, Finished Mattress, Mobility, Industrial & Speciality, and Flooring – which cater to customers across a broad set of industries. The company's pan-European operating base is well-positioned to serve local, regional, and multi-national customers across Europe and provide innovative and value-added products and applications worldwide. Since 2018, Vita Group is owned by Strategic Value Partners.

To learn more about Vita Group, please visit .

About Finacity

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit .

About Santander CIB

Banco Santander (SAN SM) is a leading commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain and one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization. The group's activities are consolidated into five global businesses: Retail & Commercial Banking, Digital Consumer Bank, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Wealth Management & Insurance and Payments (PagoNxt and Cards). This operating model allows the bank to better leverage its unique combination of global scale and local leadership. Santander aims to be the best open financial services platform providing services to individuals, SMEs, corporates, financial institutions and governments. The bank's purpose is to help people and businesses prosper in a simple, personal and fair way. Santander is building a more responsible bank and has made a number of commitments to support this objective, including raising €220 billion in green financing between 2019 and 2030. In the first quarter of 2025, Banco Santander had €1.4 trillion in total funds, 175 million customers, 7,900 branches and 207,000 employees.

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB) is Santander's global division that supports corporate and institutional clients, offering tailored services and value-added wholesale products suited to their complexity and sophistication, as well as to responsible banking standards that contribute to the progress of society.

