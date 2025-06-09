The Scout Guide Denver And Boulder Announce First-Ever Joint Launch Party And New Launch Partner, Sheltair Aviation

The Scout Guide Denver and Boulder will launch their 2025 editions together with a joint celebration this November - a first-of-its-kind event!

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Scout Guide Denver and The Scout Guide Boulder are excited to announce a first-of-its-kind collaboration: the 2025 editions of both city guides will launch together with a joint celebration this November.Adding to the excitement, Sheltair Aviation , the premier private aviation company with a national reputation for excellence, will serve as the official Launch Partner for this historic event. The launch party will be hosted inside one of Sheltair's private hangars at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport-creating a spectacular backdrop that reflects the spirit of expansion, connection, and community shared by both cities.A Celebration of Growth and LegacyAs Colorado continues to grow, with new businesses and residents enriching the Front Range, The Scout Guide remains committed to spotlighting the extraordinary local businesses that have shaped our communities for decades-while also welcoming the next generation of visionaries and creators who are contributing fresh energy and new perspectives.The 2025 editions will celebrate both legacy and innovation-bringing together established icons and emerging leaders across Denver and Boulder's vibrant hospitality, retail, arts, and wellness scenes.A Perfect Partnership with Sheltair AviationKnown for their family-owned roots, commitment to exceptional service, and longstanding investment in local communities, Sheltair Aviation mirrors the very values that The Scout Guide stands for. Their stunning private facilities and dedication to quality provide an ideal setting for a night of celebration, connection, and inspiration.Leigh Gordon, Owner and Editor of The Scout Guide Denver, shares:"This setting couldn't be more perfect-nestled between Denver and Boulder, welcoming both locals and visitors alike. It reflects the very spirit of what we're celebrating: connection, exceptional service, and a shared commitment to quality and community. Both The Scout Guide and Sheltair Aviation are built on these values, and I couldn't imagine a better partner to help us bring this incredible evening to life."Kristie Shehan, Owner and Editor of The Scout Guide Boulder, adds:"We've long envisioned a way to bring these two communities together in a way that feels meaningful, elevated, and memorable. Partnering with Sheltair Aviation sets the perfect tone for this inaugural joint launch-and we're so excited to celebrate the businesses that make Denver and Boulder so exceptional."About the EventThe 2025 Joint Launch Party will be an unforgettable evening, celebrating the best of both cities in one spectacular venue. As both guides debut their new editions, the event will bring together key influencers, community leaders, and local businesses. Guests will enjoy an evening of networking, entertainment, and celebrations while discovering the many exciting new faces and iconic establishments featured in this year's edition.About The Scout GuideThe Scout Guide is a network of 100+ independently owned city guides across the United States, featuring the best of local businesses through a beautifully curated blend of print, digital, and real-life community connection. In Denver and Boulder, TSG connects residents and visitors alike to the extraordinary people and places that define Colorado's unique spirit.About Sheltair AviationSheltair is a family-owned company that enjoys a national reputation for its superior customer focus and service-driven corporate culture. Founded in 1963 by Jerry Holland, father of current Sheltair President Lisa Holland, it is the nation's largest privately-owned aviation network, proudly operating 16 award-winning FBOs and a portfolio of over 4.7 million square feet of aviation-related properties under the mission of Family First. Fuel. Build. Serve.Join The Scout GuideIf you're a business owner interested in being featured in the 2025 editions of The Scout Guide Boulder or The Scout Guide Denver, we'd love to connect with you. Please reach out to our teams to learn more about how you can be part of this growing community of exceptional local businesses.For more information, please contact:Kristie ShehanOwner & Editor, The Scout Guide BoulderEmail: ...AndLeigh GordonOwner & Editor, The Scout Guide DenverEmail: ...Website: thescoutguide

