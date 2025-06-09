Strawberry Hill Family Dental Of Surrey Offers Advanced Dental Implant Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our goal is to help every patient reclaim their smile with treatments that are both functional and natural-looking," said Dr. Brian Lee, dentist at Strawberry Hill Family Dental. "We believe in personalized, transparent care backed by proven techniques and advanced digital workflows to deliver lasting, high-quality results for each patient."

Strawberry Hill Family Dental now offers several advanced dental implant options, including single-tooth implants that replace missing teeth without affecting surrounding teeth, and implant supported bridges that provide strength and stability for those missing multiple teeth in a row. For patients in need of complete restoration, All-on-X and full mouth reconstruction options deliver beautiful, functional results using just a few strategically placed implants. All treatments are minimally invasive and guided by precise digital technology.

What sets Strawberry Hill Family Dental apart is their unmatched commitment to excellence and long-term patient care. Every implant procedure includes a five-year warranty and transparent, all-inclusive pricing. Patients receive fixed, non-removable teeth from day 1 and benefit from a 99% implant success rate. As pioneers of digital dentistry in the region, Dr. Lee and his team use in-house digital workflows to ensure efficient, accurate, and comfortable experiences from start to finish.

With all services available under one roof and a dedicated team focused on your comfort and satisfaction, Strawberry Hill Family Dental continues to lead in transforming smiles and lives across Surrey and Delta. The practice also offers lifetime follow-up care, ensuring that every patient enjoys long-term oral health and function.

If you are searching for a dentist in Surrey BC who offers advanced implant solutions combined with compassionate service and expert care, Strawberry Hill Family Dental is your destination. Discover what it means to eat, smile, and live without restrictions.

Call 604-594-1551 or visit to schedule your dental implant consultation today.

Contact:

Strawberry Hill Family Dental

Dr. Brian Lee

604-594-1551

[email protected]



SOURCE Strawberry Hill Family Dental