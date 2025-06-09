Inspiration Commerce Group (ICG) Acquires Trouva, Reinforcing Commitment To Independent Boutiques

ICG Cofounders, CEO Andrew Ladouceur and Board Chair Saad Siddiqui

TORONTO, CANADA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inspiration Commerce Group (“ICG”) announced the acquisition of Trouva, the online marketplace known for connecting independent boutiques with shoppers around the world. This acquisition marks ICG's strategic entry into the niche curated marketplace space, reinforcing its mission to support and scale authentic retail experiences.Trouva has long been celebrated for bringing together unique fashion and home décor items from hundreds of independent boutiques across Europe. In recent years, however, Trouva's operations faced uncertainty as ownership changes and payment backlogs led to concerns among its boutique partners. Under ICG's stewardship, Trouva will benefit from the parent company's proven operational capabilities, robust financial infrastructure, and deep industry relationships, ensuring reliable payments, consistent platform support, and renewed trust among boutiques and consumers alike.“We are thrilled to welcome Trouva into ICG,” said Andrew Ladouceur, Founder and CEO of Inspiration Commerce Group.“Our track record with brands such as Stylight and MyBestBrands has shown that when you combine a passion for curation with disciplined operational execution, you can unlock tremendous value for both shoppers and boutique partners. Trouva embodies the very spirit of discovery that we cherish, and we intend to invest heavily in its platform, vendor relationships, and customer experience.”ICG's portfolio already includes Stylight, a trusted hub for premium apparel, accessories, and home & living content, with a strong presence across Europe and North America. Since acquiring Stylight in 2024, ICG has driven double-digit growth by optimizing marketplace logistics, strengthening brand partnerships, and expanding into new markets. Similarly, MyBestBrands has benefited from ICG's expertise in scaling technology-driven retail channels, achieving profitability for the first time in its long operating history.Key highlights of ICG's acquisition of Trouva include:- Immediate Boutique Support – ICG has established a dedicated“Boutique Success Team” to expedite outstanding payments and implement a transparent invoicing process.- Platform Enhancements – Leveraging ICG's in-house technology and logistics expertise, Trouva's website will undergo a phased modernization, including faster checkout, improved search algorithms, and seamless integration with boutique inventory systems.- Marketing & Growth Initiatives – ICG will invest in targeted marketing campaigns to re-engage lapsed customers, spotlight high-potential boutiques, and expand Trouva's footprint into North American markets.- Operational Stability – Backed by ICG's strong balance sheet and operational rigor, Trouva will benefit from centralized finance, customer support, and vendor relations teams-ensuring consistent, scalable, and reliable operations.“Independent boutiques are the lifeblood of a vibrant retail ecosystem,” added Ladouceur.“We understand the challenges these entrepreneurs face-especially around cash flow and operational support. By integrating Trouva into ICG's proven infrastructure, we will ensure boutiques are paid on time, have direct access to marketing resources, and can focus on curating extraordinary products without distraction.”About Inspiration Commerce Group (ICG)Inspiration Commerce Group (ICG) acquires and grows businesses that help people find and buy products they love. ICG has built a portfolio of digital brands-including Stylight, MyBestBrands, and now Trouva-totaling 9-figure sales across fashion, home, and accessories. ICG's team combines deep expertise in supply chain logistics, digital marketing, product and technology platforms to drive profitable, sustainable growth. For more information, please visit inspo.About TrouvaTrouva is an online marketplace that connects shoppers with a curated selection of independent boutiques offering fashion, accessories, and home & living products from across Europe. Founded in 2016, Trouva's mission is to champion small-scale retailers by providing global exposure and a seamless shopping experience. Under new ownership by ICG, Trouva will continue to prioritize boutique partnerships and unique product discovery. For additional details, visit trouva.

