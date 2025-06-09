La Concha Key West Appoints Paul Pruitt As General Manager

La Concha Key West

Veteran hotelier brings more than 25 years of leadership experience to historic Key West landmark.

- Paul Pruitt, General Manager of La Concha Key WestKEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- La Concha Key West, Autograph Collection, the ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical Key West experience, is proud to announce the appointment of Paul Pruitt as its new General Manager. With more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Pruitt brings a wealth of leadership, operational expertise, and guest-focused excellence to one of the island's most iconic hotels.Most recently serving as Area General Manager for Hilton Carillon Park and Homewood Suites Clearwater, Pruitt oversaw more than 350 rooms and led topline revenue growth, elevated guest satisfaction scores, and achieved consistent gains in quality assurance. Prior to his time on Florida's west coast, Pruitt served as General Manager of the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, where he guided operations through a critical post-pandemic period, delivering record-breaking RevPAR growth and positioning the hotel as a top regional destination. His strategic vision and deep understanding of both branded and independent properties have earned him accolades and a reputation as a transformative leader.“La Concha Key West holds a special place in the heart of Key West history, and I'm honored to join the team and lead this next chapter,” said Pruitt.“I look forward to enhancing the guest experience, building on the hotel's legacy, and contributing to the vibrant spirit of Old Town.”Pruitt is known for fostering cultures of high performance and collaboration, mentoring emerging leaders, and building strong relationships with local communities. His appointment marks an exciting new era for La Concha Key West as the hotel continues to evolve while honoring its storied past.Presenting a fun and lively atmosphere as the shining star of Duval Street, La Concha Key West, managed by Remington, is a historic landmark known for its deep and colorful roots within the island's history. The hotel is situated in the heart of Old Town Key West and is within walking distance of major attractions, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife. Many notable guests have stayed at the hotel over the years, including literary legends and dignitaries like Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, and Harry Truman.For more information about La Concha Key West call (305) 296-2991 or visit marriott or find information on Facebook and Instagram .# # #About Autograph CollectionHotelsAutograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 320 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit , and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.

