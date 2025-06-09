Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool

BitMEX , the safest crypto exchange, announced today the launch of its June Jumpstart Trading Competition , allowing traders to compete for their share of a 3 BTC prize pool.

The competition will run from June 6, 2025, at 11:00 AM (UTC) to June 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC). Users can participate in the competition anytime during the campaign period.

Rewards will be distributed across three leaderboards:



Highest Trading Volume: 80% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 100 Traders ranked by trading volume

Highest PnL: 10% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 100 Traders ranked by PnL Highest ROI%: 10% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 100 Traders ranked by ROI%

All new traders who join the competition also have the opportunity to win their share of an additional 10,000 USDT prize pool based on their trading volume.

To participate in the June Jumpstart Trading Competition, new customers must be fully verified on BitMEX. Competition details and registration can be found

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish its on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, users can visit the website. For further inquiries, users may contact BitMEX.