Standard Uranium Announces Exploration Plans At The Corvo Project With Option Partner Aventis Energy Inc.

High-grade* Uranium at Surface: A prospecting, mapping, and geochemical sampling program is planned for July 2025 to ground-truth historical uraniferous outcrops including the Manhattan showing ( 1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 ( 0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th ) 1 .

High-Resolution Geophysics: An extensive ground gravity survey is being planned for Q4 2025, designed to identify density anomalies potentially representing hydrothermal alteration systems coincident with newly refined electromagnetic (" EM ") conductor trends across the Project.

Integrated Target Development: The results of the recent airborne TDEM survey 2 and the planned ground gravity survey will be subject to geophysical inversion, interpretation, and modelling, and integrated with the Project's existing datasets, to prioritize target areas for inaugural drilling. Inaugural Drill Program: A diamond drill program is being planned for Q1 2026 to begin testing targets developed and ranked through the detailed programs that will be executed in 2025.

Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium, commented: "The technical team and I are looking forward to getting boots on the ground at Corvo for the first time. We have multiple work programs planned that will add value and bolster our targeting strategy on the project throughout 2025 ahead of our maiden drilling program."







Figure 1. Regional map of the Corvo Project. The Project is located 45 km northeast of Atha Energy's Gemini Mineralized Zone ("GMZ") and 60 km due east of Cameco's McArthur River mine.

2025 Exploration Plans

Earlier this year, the Company contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. in partnership with New Resolution Geophysics to carry out a helicopter-borne Xcite time domain electromagnetic and total field magnetic survey over the Corvo Project. The survey totalled approximately 1,380 line-kms with a traverse line spacing of 100 m and tie-line spacing of 1,000 m. The airborne TDEM survey outlines several kilometers of conductive anomalies and magnetic features in bedrock, effectively enhancing the resolution of the conductive trends on the project.

The magnetic survey component of the TDEM survey contributes to definition of potential fault systems and structural trends not previously identified across the project related to historical uranium showings at surface and in historical drill holes.

The Company will undertake a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface in early July 2025. Samples will be shipped to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK for geochemical analysis. Results will be released and incorporated into the NI 43-101 technical report on the project.

Supplementary geophysical surveys across the Project are being designed to further refine drill targets for an inaugural drill program. The Company plans to complete a high-resolution ground gravity survey across the main conductive trends on the Project, aiming to identify potential hydrothermal alteration halos which could be related to basement-hosted uranium mineralization.

Ongoing geophysical interpretation and modeling is planned throughout 2025 to integrate historical surveys with newly collected datasets, which will provide high-priority drill targets and significantly derisk the Project prior to modern drilling next year.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered Gemini Mineralized Zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till. Several outcrop showings of mineralized veins and fractures are present on the Project, notably the Manhattan Showing that returned historical grab sample results 59,800 ppm U at surface 1 and has never been drill tested.







Figure 2. Summary map showing low/EM conductor trends on the Corvo project and highlighting historical samples and drill holes with anomalous uranium and/or radioactivity, with first vertical derivative magnetics in the background.

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) to be "anomalous".

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

References

1 SMDI# 2052: & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

2 Standard Uranium Provides Exploration Update Highlighting Results of Gravity and TDEM Surveys on Three Eastern Athabasca Uranium Projects, News Release, March 13, 2025.

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 233,455 acres (94,476 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 42,384 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

