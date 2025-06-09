Edesign Interactive Launches New Website For Yen Press To Streamline Publishing And Deliver An Immersive Reader Experience

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Full-service digital agency eDesign Interactive has launched a fully reimagined website for Yen Press, one of the largest and most influential manga and graphic novel publishers in North America.

The new website was built to transform the user experience, simplify internal workflows, and support Yen Press' mission to bring powerful storytelling to a global community of manga, light novel, and graphic novel readers.

Designed for a diverse fan base aged 13 to 30, the new platform combines bold full-bleed visuals with intuitive navigation and powerful metadata architecture to make browsing, discovering, and purchasing comics easier than ever.

It also features a custom-built CMS and intelligent automation tools that dramatically reduce manual publishing tasks, enabling Yen Press to scale its catalog and improve operational efficiency.

The new site includes:



Streamlined UX: A responsive, mobile-first design that highlights artwork while simplifying the browsing experience.



Dynamic Search & Filters: Smart categorization by genre, format, age rating, and brand for easier title discovery.



Automated Book Publishing: A metadata-driven system powered by ONIX Feeds that auto-generates and updates thousands of book pages.



eCommerce Integration: A new Shopify-powered checkout flow that has already increased online sales by 449%.



Custom PDF Reader: A branded manga viewer with page navigation tools, built as a cost-effective alternative to commercial software.



JY for Kids Website: A standalone, age-appropriate portal for younger readers with a tailored design and navigation.

Advanced SEO Architecture: Optimized metadata and redirects that led to a 31.1% increase in organic traffic post-launch.

"We built tools that automate complex publishing workflows and enhance discoverability for fans," said Elena Krapcheva, head of business development and marketing at eDesign Interactive.

"With a massive catalog like Yen Press, intuitive navigation, smart filters, and a scalable CMS were essential. We've enabled their team to publish faster, sell smarter, and deliver a world-class reading experience."

Built on CakePHP and ElasticSearch, the new Yen Press site is capable of handling over 11,000 pages of content while maintaining speed, accessibility (WCAG 2.1 compliant), and mobile responsiveness.

The site also integrates social media feeds, a content-rich news section, and a smart release calendar to drive ongoing fan engagement.

To explore how eDesign Interactive powers digital transformation for publishers and entertainment brands, visit the eDesign Interactive Portfolio .

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

About Yen Press

Yen Press is a leading North American publisher of manga, graphic novels, and light novels, with a catalog of more than 3,000 titles. Known for publishing beloved Japanese and Korean comics, as well as original English-language works, Yen Press is dedicated to sharing compelling stories with readers around the world.