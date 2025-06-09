Uzbekistan Airways Expands Route Network In Pakistan
Commencing on June 14, the operational schedule for the
Tashkent–Islamabad–Tashkent corridor will initiate regular flight
services.
Pakistan stands as a pioneering node within the expansive network of Uzbekistan Airways' operational trajectory. Following a brief cessation of aerial operations, the bilateral air connectivity between the two nations was reinstated in November 2024, coinciding with the recommencement of flight services to Lahore.
