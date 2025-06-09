Bulgaria's Black Sea Ports Varna And Burgas Set To Join Middle Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Bulgarian ports on the Black Sea – Varna and Burgas – may become part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, the Middle Corridor), Trend reports via press-service Kazakhstan's President.

According to the information, this agreement was reached following negotiations between the Presidents of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, and Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on June 9 in Kazakhstan's Astana.

“The negotiations also highlighted the relevance of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector. The parties agreed to work on the issue of integrating the Bulgarian sea ports of Burgas and Varna into the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor project, which has already become one of the most important strategic trade routes,” the statement said.

Moreover, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that to activate activities in this direction, it is necessary to effectively use the mechanisms of the Kazakh-Bulgarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

In the course of the meeting, it was also proposed to create a joint working group within the commission focused on cooperation in the transport and logistics sector.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) or Middle Corridor is a transport corridor that connects the countries of Asia and Europe through the Caspian Sea. It plays an important role in the development of trade relations between China, Central Asian countries, the Caucasus, and Europe, reducing the time and cost of cargo transportation compared to traditional routes.