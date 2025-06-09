U.S. Goldmining Inc. Selects Ausenco To Deliver Initial Economic Assessment At Whistler Gold-Copper Project, Alaska
|
Class
|
Deposit
|
Cut-off
|
ROM
|
In situ Grades
|
In situ Metal
|
(US$/t)
|
(ktonnes)
|
NSR
|
AuEqv
|
Au
|
Cu
|
Ag
|
AuEqv
|
Au
|
Cu
|
Ag
|
Indicated
|
Whistler Pit
|
10
|
282,205
|
22.84
|
0.68
|
0.41
|
0.16
|
1.89
|
6,201
|
3,724
|
999
|
17,166
|
Raintree Pit
|
10
|
8,905
|
21.08
|
0.63
|
0.46
|
0.08
|
4.81
|
180
|
131
|
16
|
1,378
|
Indicated Open Pit
|
varies
|
291,410
|
22.79
|
0.68
|
0.41
|
0.16
|
1.98
|
6,381
|
3,855
|
1,015
|
18,544
|
Raintree UG
|
25
|
3,064
|
34.41
|
1.03
|
0.79
|
0.13
|
4.49
|
101
|
78
|
9
|
443
|
Total Indicated
|
varies
|
294,474
|
22.91
|
0.68
|
0.42
|
0.16
|
2.01
|
6,482
|
3,933
|
1,024
|
18,987
|
Inferred
|
Whistler Pit
|
10
|
18,224
|
21.01
|
0.63
|
0.40
|
0.13
|
1.75
|
368
|
233
|
54
|
1,025
|
Island Mountain Pit
|
10
|
124,529
|
18.21
|
0.54
|
0.45
|
0.05
|
1.02
|
2,180
|
1,817
|
139
|
4,084
|
Raintree Pit
|
10
|
15,056
|
23.12
|
0.69
|
0.55
|
0.06
|
4.36
|
335
|
267
|
21
|
2,112
|
Inferred Open Pit
|
varies
|
157,809
|
19.00
|
0.57
|
0.45
|
0.06
|
1.42
|
2,883
|
2,317
|
214
|
7,221
|
Raintree UG
|
25
|
40,432
|
32.81
|
0.98
|
0.76
|
0.12
|
3.31
|
1,275
|
994
|
103
|
4,300
|
Total Inferred
|
varies
|
198,241
|
21.82
|
0.65
|
0.52
|
0.07
|
1.81
|
4,158
|
3,311
|
317
|
11,521
|
Notes to Table 1:
|
|
1.
|
Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves.
|
|
2.
|
Inferred mineral resources are subject to uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. The level of geological uncertainty associated with an inferred mineral resource is too high to apply relevant technical and economic factors likely to influence the prospects of economic extraction in a manner useful for evaluation of economic viability.
|
|
3.
|
The mineral resource estimate for the Whistler, Island Mountain, and the upper portions of the Raintree West deposits have been confined by an open pit with "reasonable prospects of economic extraction" using the following assumptions:
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
The lower portion of the Raintree West deposit has been constrained by a mineable shape with "reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction" using a US$25.00/t cut-off.
|
|
5.
|
Metallurgical recoveries are: 70% for Au, 83% for Cu, and 65% Ag for Ag grades below 10g/t. The Ag recovery is 0% for values above 10g/t for all deposits.
|
|
6.
|
The NSR equations are: below 10g/t Ag: NSR (US$/t)=(100%-3%)*((Au*70%*US$54.646/t) + (Cu*83%*US$3.702*2204.62 + Ag*65%*US$0.664)), and above 10g/t Ag: NSR (US$/t)=(100%-3%)*((Au*70%*US$56.646g/t) + (Cu*83%*US$3.702*2204.62)).
|
|
7.
|
The Au Equivalent equations are: below 10g/t Ag: AuEq=Au + Cu*1.771 +0.0113Ag, and above 10g/t Ag: AuEq=Au + Cu*1.771.
|
|
8.
|
The specific gravity for each deposit and domain ranges from 2.76 to 2.91 for Island Mountain, 2.60 to 2.72 for Whistler with an average value of 2.80 for Raintree West.
|
|
9.
|
Numbers may not add due to rounding.
For further information regarding the Project and the mineral resource estimates referenced herein, refer to the technical report summary titled "S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary Initial Assessment for the Whistler Project, South Central Alaska" with an effective date of September 12, 2024, and the technical report titled "NI 43-101 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Whistler Project, South Central Alaska" with an effective date of September 12, 2024, available under the Company's respective profiles at and .
Tim Smith, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein. Mr. Smith is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such statements include statements with regard to the Company's expectations regarding the Project and the proposed PEA. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", estimates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on U.S. GoldMining's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the actual results of future exploration may not confirm expectations, variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources, the availability of capital to fund programs, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or permits, title disputes other risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at. and Canadian Securities Administrators at . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date, and U.S. GoldMining does not undertake any duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
