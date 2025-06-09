Kazakhstan To Host 14Th TURKPA Plenary Session Focused On Parliamentary Diplomacy
“Parliamentary delegations from Member and Observer States, along with representatives from international organizations, Turkic cooperation bodies, and other partner institutions, are expected to participate in the event,” the statement reads.
The Meeting of the Council of Assembly, the 4th Meeting of the
Women Parliamentarians Group, the 4th Meeting of the Young
Parliamentarians Group, and the Meeting of the Secretaries General
of the TURKPA Member Parliaments will also be held within the
framework of the 14th Plenary Session.
The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was founded through an agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye on November 21, 2008, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye. On September 29, 2009, the inaugural plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, previously referred to as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries, convened in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Rules of Procedure of TURKPA, the Regulations of the Secretariat, and the Baku Declaration were ratified during the Plenary Session. The TURKPA Secretariat will be permanently situated in Baku.
