Hundreds Gather At Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center To Celebrate New Muslim Converts
Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center hosted a vibrant celebration for new Muslim converts, welcoming nearly 170 women from various nationalities.
The event, held at the center's main women's section, featured a mix of educational and recreational activities designed to offer a warm, engaging environment for new converts and foster positive connections within their new Muslim community.
The program included cultural quizzes, interactive games, and contributions from the center's dedicated team, creating an atmosphere of joy, learning, and sisterhood. The celebration was not only a chance for entertainment but also an opportunity to deepen understanding of Islamic values and promote unity among participants.


Sultan Al Badr, a representative of the center, emphasised that this initiative reflects the center's ongoing commitment to supporting new Muslims.“Our goal is to nurture their knowledge of true Islamic teachings, help them integrate smoothly into the Muslim community, and strengthen the bonds of Islamic brotherhood,” he noted.
The event is part of the center's broader mission to provide continuous care, education, and social support to new converts, ensuring they feel welcomed and empowered in their spiritual journey.
