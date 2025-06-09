EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 09/06: Double-Top Pattern (Chart)



Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1570.

Add a stop-loss at 1.1215. Timeline: 1-2 days.



Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1215. Add a stop-loss at 1.1570.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bullish viewBearish view

The EUR/USD exchange rate pulled back slightly after the European Central Bank (ECB) slashed interest rates for the eighth time and the US published better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data. It retreated to a low of 1.1400, down from last week's high of 1.1495.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money US inflation data ahead

The EUR/USD pair retreated slightly after the European Central Bank slashed interest rates by 0.25%. It brought the official interest rate to 2% and signaled that another cut may be on the cards this year because of Donald Trump's tariffs.

The bank also said that inflation was now in control, partly because of the stronger euro, which has jumped by over 10% from its lowest point this year.

Last week's data showed that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 1.9% in May, lower than the bank's 2% target.

The interest rate cut widened the gap with the Federal Reserve, which has maintained interest rates intact at 4.5% this year. Trump called on the bank to slash rates by a full point, citing the ongoing cuts by the ECB.

The Fed has said that it was not in a hurry to cut rates, warning that Trump's tariffs will cause inflation. Therefore, the EUR/USD pair will react to this week's inflation data.

Economists expect the data to show that the headline consumer price index rose from 2.3% in April to 2.5% in May. Most of them expect prices to keep going up as retailers adjust their prices. Top companies like Walmart, Target, and Home Depot have warned that they will boost prices this year.

The EUR/USD pair reacted to the US nonfarm payroll (NFP) data, which showed that the economy created 139,000 jobs in May.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysis

The daily chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has bounced back after bottoming at 1.1064 in May. It has rebounded to nearly 1.1500, moving above the key resistance level at 1.1213, the upper side of the cup and handle pattern.

The pair has remained above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. Also, the pair is slightly below the weak, stop & reverse point of the Murrey Math Lines at 1.1475.

Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the near term. However, it must cross the resistance level at 1.1573 to invalidate the double-top pattern. A move above that level will point to more gains, potentially to the ultimate resistance at 1.1720.

Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.