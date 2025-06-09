Step Back In Time: 'Immersive EDO! Summer Festival' Coming To Edo Wonderland This July

Step into the past: A vibrant mikoshi parade recreates the festive energy of an Edo summer.

Cooling off in a stream-an authentic Edo-era summer scene at Edo Wonderland.

Colorful wind chimes and Tanabata decorations bring the spirit of a Japanese summer to life at Edo Wonderland.

Experience the magic of an Edo-period summer festival with parades, water splashing, lanterns, and more at Edo Wonderland from July 19 to August 31, 2025.

NIKKO, TOCHIGI, JAPAN, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, travel back in time to the vibrant streets of Edo during a special seasonal festival at Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura in Tochigi Prefecture. From July 19 to August 31, 2025, the immersive event "Immersive EDO! – Edo no Natsu (Edo Summer Festival)" will recreate the joyful spirit of Edo-period summer festivals in a lively and fantastical setting.Featuring traditional mikoshi (portable shrine) parades, playful water-splashing rituals, and an atmosphere lit with wind chimes and lanterns, the park transforms into a dreamlike summer scene from centuries past. Guests can also rent Edo-era costumes to fully become part of the experience-ideal for international travelers, families, and the social media generation. This hands-on festival invites visitors to discover the beauty and depth of Japanese culture through all five senses.About Edo Wonderland Nikko EdomuraEdo Wonderland is a historical theme park that faithfully recreates the architecture, culture, and daily life of Japan's Edo period (1603–1868). Located in Nikko, home to the sacred Nikko Toshogu Shrine, the park spans nearly 495,000 square meters and includes samurai residences, merchant districts, and artisan workshops . All staff are costumed actors speaking in authentic Edo dialect, creating an unforgettable time-travel experience that is highly praised by international guests.Event Highlights. Traditional mikoshi parade with water-splashing fun (kids' mikoshi also available). Edo-style summer décor with wind chimes and lantern-lit photo spots. Seasonal Japanese street foods and original summer-themed merchandise. Edo-period costume rentals and transformation experience. Ninja and samurai training sessions, live performances (some paid content)Event Information. Dates: July 19 (Fri) – August 31 (Sun), 2025. Venue: Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura (470-2 Karakura, Nikko, Tochigi). Access: Approx. 15 min by bus from Tobu Kinugawa Onsen StationApprox. 90 min from Tokyo Asakusa StationWhy a Summer Festival in Edo Wonderland Now?While cities like Kyoto offer preserved historical architecture, Edo Wonderland lets visitors step inside a fully recreated past, offering a deeply immersive cultural journey. In an age where people seek authentic, meaningful experiences, this event brings Edo-period summer to life in a way that resonates across generations and borders.Recommended For:. Travelers seeking a deep cultural experience in Japan. Those who want to create vivid memories through photos and videos. Families looking for enriching cultural events. Sustainable and conscious tourists seeking purposeful travelThis summer, journey through time to experience the magic of Edo. An unforgettable encounter with Japanese tradition awaits in Nikko.For Inquiries:Public Relations Department, Jidaimura Inc.TEL: +81-288-77-1777Email: ...Website:*Bit Inc. is responsible for international public relations for Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura.

Edo Wonderland Nikko Edo Mura

