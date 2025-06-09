Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
Together, Level2 and Lightspeed are removing the technical barriers to automation and giving traders the freedom to build, test, and run strategies that fit their style-faster and smarter than ever before.
"Lightspeed is committed to empowering traders with the most advanced technology. We're proud to partner with Level2 to help traders take control of their strategies like never before. By combining our high-performance API with Level2's visual platform, we're eliminating complexity and unlocking a new era of accessible, data-driven trading."
- Tom Gibb, President & COO of Lightspeed Financial Services Group LCC
Key Features for Active Traders:
-
No-Code, Visual Strategy Creation: Level2's platform allows traders to configure and deploy strategies through an intuitive interface, without any coding skills required.
Real-Time Backtesting: Traders can instantly test their strategies using live and historical data, gaining valuable insights to optimize performance and make data-driven decisions in real time.
Seamless Analysis to Execution: With Level2's visual tools, traders can connect market insights directly to execution, streamlining the entire trading process for increased efficiency.
Collaborative Social Trading: Level2 introduces a community-driven approach to trading, where users can share, follow, and collaborate on strategies, enhancing engagement and empowering traders of all skill levels.
"The strategic integration of Level2, uniquely powered by our robust Lightspeed Connect API, represents a significant step forward in our ongoing mission of democratizing and simplifying automation tools for active traders at all levels of expertise. This valuable partnership not only expands the capabilities available to our users but also powerfully underscores Lightspeed's unwavering dedication to consistently delivering exceptional, cutting-edge tools and a truly world-class experience that meets the evolving needs of the active trading community."
- Evan Berryman, SVP Strategic Partnerships & Content Strategy of Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC
About Level2
Level2 is a pioneering technology company focused on transforming the way active traders engage with financial markets. Through its intuitive, fully visual platform, Level2 simplifies strategy creation and automation for traders of all experience levels, eliminating the need for complex coding or technical expertise. With a commitment to innovation and accessibility, Level2 is helping shape the future of active trading by making professional-grade tools available to a broader audience, driving smarter, more efficient trading.
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed provides equities, options, and futures brokerage services. Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, Lightspeed's hallmarks of service, stability, and technological expertise are recognized by traders across the globe. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, ultra-low-latency solutions and world-class service helps traders stay on top of their game-regardless of market conditions.
