Air Karachi Set To Launch Flight Operations Soon

Dhaka: Air Karachi, a new private airline in Pakistan, is preparing to launch domestic flight operations soon.

Headquartered in the country's commercial hub, the airline has secured its Regular Public Transport (RPT) licence from the Civil Aviation Authority. This milestone clears the way for Air Karachi to begin domestic flights, with plans to expand to international routes in the future.

Spearheaded by retired Air Vice Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Karachi is set to launch with a fleet of three leased aircraft and an initial investment of Rs5 billion.

Drawing inspiration from the business-backed success of AirSial, the new venture aims to enhance connectivity across Pakistan while laying the groundwork for global operations.

CEO Syed Imran, formerly Southern Commander of the Pakistan Air Force, brings military-grade discipline and aviation leadership to the helm. The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), led by president Atif Ikram Sheikh, has endorsed the airline as a model for economic self-reliance and national progress.

Air Karachi's entry comes amid growing interest from private investors in the aviation sector. Several new airlines, including Jet Green, Q Airways, and Go Green Air, have recently sought regulatory approval.

Air Karachi has completed all Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registrations and regulatory checks. With operations expected to begin soon, the airline will initially focus on domestic routes, especially underserved cities and key business travel corridors. International expansion will follow in the second phase, subject to fleet growth and regulatory approvals.

The airline promises affordability, reliability, and customer-focused service as its core values. For a city that drives much of Pakistan's economy, Karachi's business leaders believe the time is right for a flagship airline that reflects the city's ambitions.

