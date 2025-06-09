Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Destroys Over 3,500 Russian Military Vehicles In May - Cinc


2025-06-09 01:05:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform learned.

"We are attacking the enemy's supply chains. In May alone, more than three and a half thousand (3,575) vehicles manned by Russian invaders were hit," he noted.

Video: General Staff

Video: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces

According to the Commander-in-Chief, in total, since the beginning of the year, Russian losses in terms of military vehicles have amounted to over than 18,550 units.

"I thank our defenders for their professional combat performance," Syrskyi added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces have hit 1,391 Russian artillery systems throughout May.

Photo: CinC AF of Ukraine

