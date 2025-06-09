Ukraine Destroys Over 3,500 Russian Military Vehicles In May - Cinc
"We are attacking the enemy's supply chains. In May alone, more than three and a half thousand (3,575) vehicles manned by Russian invaders were hit," he noted.
Video: General Staff
Video: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces
According to the Commander-in-Chief, in total, since the beginning of the year, Russian losses in terms of military vehicles have amounted to over than 18,550 units.
"I thank our defenders for their professional combat performance," Syrskyi added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces have hit 1,391 Russian artillery systems throughout May.
Photo: CinC AF of Ukraine
