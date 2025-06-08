Zelensky: Situation In Some Frontline Sectors Very Difficult, But Everything Depends On Ukrainian Forces' Resilience
"Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi delivered a report. The Pokrovsk direction, the Lyman direction, other directions in the Donetsk region, as well as the situation along Ukraine's border in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In some areas, the situation is very difficult, but everything depends on the resilience of our units," he said.
The president thanked all those defending Ukraine.
He stressed that Russia's intentions remain unchanged.
According to Zelensky, the outcome depends on Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces - on Ukrainian soldiers and on everyone contributing to the state's efforts.Read also: Ukraine has not yet received full prisoner exchange lists from Russia – president
He commended the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade and the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade for their performance in the Pokrovsk sector.
In the Kursk sector, Zelensky highlighted the effectiveness of the 33rd and 225th Assault Regiments.
Zelensky also expressed special gratitude to the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade for their efforts in the Lyman sector.
He thanked everyone "who is fighting for Ukraine and everyone who works for our state and our people."
He urged citizens to pay close attention to air raid alerts in the coming days.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment