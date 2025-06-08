Zelensky: Situation In Some Frontline Sectors Very Difficult, But Everything Depends On Ukrainian Forces' Resilience

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi delivered a report. The Pokrovsk direction, the Lyman direction, other directions in the Donetsk region, as well as the situation along Ukraine's border in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In some areas, the situation is very difficult, but everything depends on the resilience of our units," he said.

The president thanked all those defending Ukraine.

He stressed that Russia's intentions remain unchanged.

According to Zelensky, the outcome depends on Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces - on Ukrainian soldiers and on everyone contributing to the state's efforts.

He commended the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade and the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade for their performance in the Pokrovsk sector.

In the Kursk sector, Zelensky highlighted the effectiveness of the 33rd and 225th Assault Regiments.

Zelensky also expressed special gratitude to the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade for their efforts in the Lyman sector.

He thanked everyone "who is fighting for Ukraine and everyone who works for our state and our people."

He urged citizens to pay close attention to air raid alerts in the coming days.

