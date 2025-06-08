Appsumo Launches Sumo Day 2025: 10% Discount, Massive Tool Drop, And Free Software For Life

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The largest SaaS marketplace is giving away software for life, including ChatGPT Plus and Zapier-and launching the hottest software deals in 2025.- Noah Kagan, CEO and Founder of AppSumoAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AppSumo , the go-to software marketplace for entrepreneurs, is dropping its biggest sale of the season: Sumo Day.From June 8 to June 12, the tech platform is spotlighting top tools in AI, marketing, productivity, and business building. Sumo Day 2025 will feature an extra 10% off unbeatable lifetime deals and a Software for Life giveaway to celebrate 15 years of helping entrepreneurs grow.SOFTWARE FOR LIFE GIVEAWAYThis year's Sumo Day giveaway is a nod to AppSumo's iconic lifetime deals: pay once, not monthly for great software alternatives. Five lucky winners will get special lifetime access to one of the following big names in tech:- ChatGPT Plus: Your AI co-pilot for faster, smarter work.- Zapier: Automate workflows and scale your ops without code.- YouTube Premium: Ad-free video content.- Gamma: Build beautiful, interactive decks in minutes.- Beehiiv: Grow your newsletter like the pros.Enter now through June 12 at noon CT at appsumo/a/sumo-day-giveawayBIG TOOL DROPSIn true AppSumo fashion, Sumo Day includes a massive drop of new and returning software deals, with highlights including:- NeuronWriter: The AI-powered SEO writing tool trusted by over 50,000 marketers (and one of AppSumo's bestsellers) is back by popular demand.- Subscribr: Subscribr was born out of founder Gil Hildebrand's frustrations running a faceless YouTube channel. Tired of bad scripts and clunky AI prompts, he built a tool that actually understands YouTube and makes quality scriptwriting easy and scalable.- Swipe One: Founded by Swami, the creator of Swipe Pages and Oshine, Swipe One gives creators a fast, no-fuss way to build beautiful, high-converting landing pages.- Jogg AI: Jogg AI was created to help marketers transform long-form content into high-performing short videos with AI. The Singapore-based company believes that video marketing is the future.- Marky: Co-founded by Tesla software engineer Josiah Coad, this AI-powered tool makes it easy to automate social media marketing, content creation, and scheduling.- TaskMagic: Dubbed a“secret weapon” by solopreneurs, TaskMagic lets you automate repetitive workflows without writing a single line of code.- Brilliant Directories: Co-founders Jason Haloossim and Matthew Brooks originally built this tool to manage their own directory site. As demand grew, they turned it into a public platform that powers over 50,000 directory and membership sites today.Whether you're scaling your business or just getting started, Sumo Day is packed with tools designed to help entrepreneurs move faster, save money, and build smarter.To explore all the deals and enter the giveaway, visit: appsumo/sumodayABOUT APPSUMOAppSumo is the go-to marketplace for entrepreneurs to discover, buy, and sell software. Since 2010, the company has launched more than 17,000 deals and paid out over $180 million to its developer partners. By consistently offering industry-leading prices on software solutions, AppSumo empowers businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and achieve their goals. For more information, visit appsumo.

