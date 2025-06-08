Amit Shah Says BJP-AIADMK Will Rule Tamil Nadu In 2026, Defeat DMK

Madurai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the NDA will form government in Tamil Nadu as the people of the state will "defeat" the DMK government in the 2026 Assembly election. He also reiterated his demand to the state government for teaching medical and engineering courses in the Tamil language. "The NDA government of the BJP-AIADMK alliance will be formed here in 2026. I live in Delhi, but my ears are always on Tamil Nadu," Shah said while addressing BJP office-bearers in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. "MK Stalin says that Amit Shah cannot defeat DMK. He is right. It's not me, but the people of Tamil Nadu will defeat you," he added. The Union Minister said that he expected Chief Minister Stalin to write to PM Modi, thanking him for installing Sengol in Parliament. "I want to repeat my demand to the Tamil Nadu government that medical and engineering be taught in the Tamil language soon. PM Modi respected Tamil Nadu by installing Sengol in Parliament, and I expect MK Stalin to write a letter to the PM to thank him for it," he said. Shah said that before Modi became Prime Minister, there were more deadly terror attacks than in Pahalgam, but there was no befitting reply. "Our innocent citizens were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Terrorists killed them after asking their religion. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, our three armed forces entered Pakistan and killed terrorists. There were many terrorists attack before Modi became Prime Minister, but there was no befitting reply," he said. "After Modi ji became Prime Minister in 2014, the Uri, Pulwama, and now Pahalgam attacks took place. With surgical strike, airstrike, and Operation Sindoor, we have given a befitting reply to terrorists responsible for these attacks," he added thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for their warm response to the Tiranga Yatra, which was held to honour the bravery of the armed forces in Operation Sindoor. He said that the people of Tamil Nadu will "throw out" the DMK government in next year's Assembly elections. "I have had participated in election campaigns across the country. I know the pulse of the public. This time, the people of Tamil Nadu will throw out the DMK government," he said. "In 2025, we formed the government in Delhi, in 2026, BJP-NDA will form the government in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," he added.

