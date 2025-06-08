J & K: Cyber Police Cautions Netizens Against Circulating Unverified Reports On Social Media
“It has come to attention that certain media outlets and individuals on social media platforms are circulating false and unverified reports, thereby, creating deliberate attempt to incite unrest and disturb peace and public order,” the Cyber Police Kashmir said in a series of posts on X on Sunday.
It said legal action will be initiated against individuals and organisations found to be spreading false information.
“Legal action will be initiated against individuals and organisations found to be spreading false information/misinformation with malicious intent, under the relevant sections of the law,” it said.
"We urge citizens, media platforms, and social media users not to fall prey to false propaganda and advise all to verify facts before sharing sensitive content that may disturb public peace and harmony," it added.
