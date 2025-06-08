Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Awqaf Min. Commends Saudi Arabia On Successful Hajj Season

Kuwait Awqaf Min. Commends Saudi Arabia On Successful Hajj Season


2025-06-08 03:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi praised the efforts of the Saudi government in serving pilgrims during this yearآ's Hajj, congratulating the Kingdom on the successful organization of the pilgrimage.
In a statement to KUNA, Dr. Al-Wasmi lauded the comprehensive services provided by Saudi authorities to pilgrims from their arrival at the holy sites through the completion of rituals.
He emphasized that the Kingdom spared no effort to ensure the safety, comfort, and smooth movement of pilgrims.
He also highlighted the effectiveness of the plans implemented, noting that the Hajj season was conducted with high levels of preparedness and safety.
Dr. Al-Wasmi extended his congratulations to the King of Saudi Arabia, king Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Saudi government for the well-managed Hajj season.
On the performance of Kuwaitآ's Hajj mission, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the success of the pre-planned operations, and thanked campaign organizers for their cooperation, and wished all Kuwaiti pilgrims a blessed pilgrimage and safe return. (end)
