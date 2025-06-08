Food Review: Puka Puka Brunch At Trader Vic's Is A Tropical Feast Khaleej Times

Dubai's brunch scene is no joke, but every once in a while, a new offering comes along that truly stands out. Like the Puka Puka Brunch at Trader Vic's, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, a tropical escape that brings Polynesian flavours, vibrant energy, and an experience that feels like stepping into a Hawaiian island party.

As soon as I walked in, I was handed fresh coconut water by a lady in a floral dress, setting the tone for what was to come. Every server was dressed in colourful island-inspired shirts and dresses, adding to the immersive feel, and if it weren't for the Dubai skyline in the background, I would've sworn I had landed somewhere in the Pacific.

Now, let's talk food. The seafood selection was the first thing to catch my eye. The ceviche corner had yellow fin tuna and cured salmon, both light, tangy, and incredibly fresh. The Japanese corner delivered beautifully crafted maki rolls, while the steamed crystal shrimp dumplings were little bites of perfection. If you're into bold, spicy flavours, the seafood salad with chili tamarind dressing is a must-try.

For something heartier, the stir-fried sate spice noodles are a standout, perfectly cooked and packed with umami. Another must-have? The pan-seared seabass with Mongolian sauce, which has just the right balance of sweet and savoury flavours. The variety was endless.

Of course, no brunch is complete without a proper sweet ending, and this one took it up a notch. A popsicle cart made its way around, letting guests pick their flavours on the spot (major win if you hate sharing desserts). But the real star? The ice rolls, a live station where creamy flavours were spread, rolled, and served fresh. Whether it was matcha panna cotta with lychee compote or truffle chocolate with crushed pistachio, each bite was rich, smooth, and a perfect way to wrap up the meal.

Between the live entertainment, tropical vibes, and an insane food lineup, Puka Puka Brunch isn't just another weekend plan, it's an experience. Whether you're coming for the seafood, the island-inspired dishes, or just looking for a lively brunch that transports you elsewhere, this one's worth adding to your must-visit list.